Derek Landy Dials Up an Action-Packed Adventure in All-Out Avengers (Exclusive)

Read on comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy's Will Poulter Hopeful for MCU Future as Adam Warlock
We are just under a year away from Will Poulter's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but when it comes to the MCU the future is always a topic of conversation, especially now that Marvel Studios has revealed projects for Phase 5 and Phase 6 and there are even already dates for the first Phase 7 projects as well. The only thing that isn't so clearly laid out is Poulter's future with the franchise, but the actor is hopeful that there is much more to come.
ComicBook
The Flash Ditches His Scarlet Super Suit for a Racy Cosplay
The Flash may be the Fastest Man Alive, but he appears to be preparing for an even racier role in The Flash 2022 Annual #1. If you haven't been keeping up with the latest happenings in the DC Universe, Barry Allen and the rest of the Justice League are believed to be dead following Justice League #75, aka "Death of the Justice League." Wally West and the rest of the Flash Family have set off on a rescue mission in the Speed Force to find their missing comrade, taking Wally West and Wallace West to Earth-Flash.1 where the villain Pariah has crafted a false reality to keep Barry trapped.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Paper Girls & More
San Diego Comic-Con announcements are still having effects on our top ten list! The WAKANDA FOREVER trailer has placed Iron Heart, Nakia, and Okoye on our list, and the news of Cassie Lang has increased interest in her first appearance as Stinger. Among other big announcements was the confirmation of the Thunderbolts, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, propelling the sales of related books. Along with these speculation-based books are comics related to highly-anticipated tv shows, like the well-received Paper Girls and soon-to-debut She-Hulk!
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
ComicBook
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Studio Wants to Adapt Part 2, Says Exec
While fans might be waiting to see how Chainsaw Man makes the jump to anime later this Fall, it turns out that one of the executives behind the anime's studio is already looking ahead to Part 2 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series! The most highly anticipated new anime debut overall will be hitting screens later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and while there's an excitement over how Denji's fights from the wild and bloody series will be adapted, those behind the anime's production are already closely paying attention to the future of the manga series.
ComicBook
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
ComicBook
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
ComicBook
Valiant Entertainment Reportedly Lays Off Employees
In another shocking move in the comic book publishing world, ComicBook.com has learned that Valiant Entertainment has laid off several editorial employees today, but how many remains to be seen. Valiant Entertainment Publisher Fred Pierce is reported to be among those that are no longer with the company, and we've heard that others have also exited. Pierce had previously been acting as the Publisher for the brand since 2009, around the time that it was revived with all-new comics and a new parent company. Bleeding Cool was first to report the news, revealing that Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins has also seemingly left Valiant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
How Hulu's Prey Sets Up Another Predator Sequel
When Predators was developed and then released in 2010 it came with the notion that it would kickstart the franchise and be the first in a set of films, as we know, that didn't happen. The same thing happened with 2018's The Predator from Shane Black, a potential franchise starter that went nowhere. This week sees the debut of Prey, a new film in the series set hundreds of years in the past, and naturally the film is eager to set up more stories in the franchise. Unlike the previous two attempts though it seems like Prey might actually get a proper follow-up. Let's dig into what is being set up and why it might actually happen below. Spoilers Follow!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kills Off One of the Series' Biggest Characters
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 362 to follow! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a more intense stage than ever as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has killed off one of the manga's biggest characters to date! It's been rough for the heroes as they have been holding out for as long as they can against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya can make it to the battlefield. It's been a tough pill for Katsuki Bakugo to swallow as he's come face to face with the wide gap between him and Shigaraki's modified body and power.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
ComicBook
Does Bullet Train Have A Post-Credit Scene?
This weekend sees the release of Sony Picture's Bullet Train and you better believe that some spoilers follow! With a cast as big as it has (Brad Pitt stars, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and more) and a prime summer movie slot, one would assume that Sony is banking on this being one of their next franchises. To quickly answer your question, does Bullet train have a post-credit scene? The answer is no; however, there is a mid-credit scene that plays just a few seconds after the credits have begun to role.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
ComicBook
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Panel at Crunchyroll Expo: Live Blog
The time has come! The final day of Crunchyroll Expo is live, and that means one of the event's biggest panels is here. Chainsaw Man is taking the main stage with several of Studio MAPPA's top executives all for fans. CEO Manabu Otsuka is here alongside producer Makoto Kimura, and as you can imagine, the crowd is lit. So if you want the down-low on team's big anime, read on!
Comments / 0