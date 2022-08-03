Read on comicbook.com
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
The Dish: Amid Layoffs, How David Zaslav Might Deal With J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, DC’s Walter Hamada & New Warner Bros. Pictures Chiefs Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy
Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing that the turbulent week at Warner Bros. Discovery displayed, it’s just how quickly conventional wisdom can change from one regime to the next, when each is trying to gin up the stock price for Wall Street. WBD chief David Zaslav was busy. On the eve of a rumored layoff bloodbath across the company to cut at least $3 billion of debt off the books, there was the abrupt and cruel cancelation of Batgirl and the HBO Max animated feature Scoob! with the latter message delivered while the co-directors were...
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
How Hulu's Prey Sets Up Another Predator Sequel
When Predators was developed and then released in 2010 it came with the notion that it would kickstart the franchise and be the first in a set of films, as we know, that didn't happen. The same thing happened with 2018's The Predator from Shane Black, a potential franchise starter that went nowhere. This week sees the debut of Prey, a new film in the series set hundreds of years in the past, and naturally the film is eager to set up more stories in the franchise. Unlike the previous two attempts though it seems like Prey might actually get a proper follow-up. Let's dig into what is being set up and why it might actually happen below. Spoilers Follow!
Stranger Things 4 VFX Shot Took Two Years to Create
The gap between Stranger Things 3 and Stranger Things 4 was nearly three years, leaving fans without their favorite series for quite a while. The biggest reason for the delay was obviously the pandemic, but the extra time actually helped out with the post-production aspects of the series. There was plenty of time to work on some of the most difficult shots, including one that took the better part of two-and-a-half years to complete.
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
Chainsaw Man Studio Wants to Adapt Part 2, Says Exec
While fans might be waiting to see how Chainsaw Man makes the jump to anime later this Fall, it turns out that one of the executives behind the anime's studio is already looking ahead to Part 2 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series! The most highly anticipated new anime debut overall will be hitting screens later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and while there's an excitement over how Denji's fights from the wild and bloody series will be adapted, those behind the anime's production are already closely paying attention to the future of the manga series.
New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Daredevil
She-Hulk is full of surprises indeed as Marvel fans found when it was confirmed last month that Charlie Cox would appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series as Daredevil and now, the series' official Twitter account is having fun with a few more surprises — including a new look at The Man Without Fear. In a new post on Saturday, the account posted a grid of photos making up the show's logo with the caption "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is full of surprises". But when you click on the photos and expand them, you get fresh looks at the eagerly anticipated upcoming series, including one of Daredevil in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. There are also some other looks as well, including Hulk and Wong and you can check it all out below.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
Batman's Father Has a Robin That's Even More Violent Than Jason Todd
DC is revisiting its Flashpoint Universe in a new miniseries, and it's already introduced a terrifying new Robin sidekick. Flashpoint was a 2011 event series that totally reset the DC Universe, resulting in the debut of the New 52. Barry Allen's multiversal adventure teamed him up with Thomas Wayne, who became Batman instead of his son, Bruce Wayne. Thomas Wayne's Dark Knight has traveled to the main DCU, but Flashpoint Beyond takes readers back to his doomed world to tell all-new tales. Fans have already seen a different version of The Joker, and now they are greeted by a Robin that's not only related to a classic Batman villain, but also has violent tendencies akin to Jason Todd.
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
Joker Star Says Sequel Being a Musical "Makes Sense"
Last week, Lady Gaga confirmed that she is indeed a part of Todd Phillips's Joker sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, setting to rest various rumors about her involvement with the project and seemingly cementing that the sequel will indeed be a musical. The idea that the sequel will be a musical is one that has both intrigued and confused fans, but for one star of Joker, it's a choice that makes perfect sense. Zazie Beetz, who played Sophie in Joker, told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the musical approach makes "wonderful sense".
Valiant Entertainment Reportedly Lays Off Employees
In another shocking move in the comic book publishing world, ComicBook.com has learned that Valiant Entertainment has laid off several editorial employees today, but how many remains to be seen. Valiant Entertainment Publisher Fred Pierce is reported to be among those that are no longer with the company, and we've heard that others have also exited. Pierce had previously been acting as the Publisher for the brand since 2009, around the time that it was revived with all-new comics and a new parent company. Bleeding Cool was first to report the news, revealing that Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins has also seemingly left Valiant.
