She-Hulk is full of surprises indeed as Marvel fans found when it was confirmed last month that Charlie Cox would appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series as Daredevil and now, the series' official Twitter account is having fun with a few more surprises — including a new look at The Man Without Fear. In a new post on Saturday, the account posted a grid of photos making up the show's logo with the caption "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is full of surprises". But when you click on the photos and expand them, you get fresh looks at the eagerly anticipated upcoming series, including one of Daredevil in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. There are also some other looks as well, including Hulk and Wong and you can check it all out below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO