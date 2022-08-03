ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Suffers Torn ACL

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The 2021 player of the year will miss the entire season.

UConn superstar star Bueckers suffered a torn ACL on Monday, an injury that will cost her the entire 2022–23 season, according to the program .

Bueckers was injured during a pick-up game, and had an MRI confirming the injury. She will have surgery on Friday.

“We’re all devastated for Paige. She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement.

“Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We’ll miss her presence on the court, but she’ll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.”

The Minnesota native won a slew of awards as a freshman in 2021, including AP Player of the Year and the Naismith College Player of the Year, and was a unanimous first-team All-American after averaging 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Huskies.

She missed most of last offseason following ankle surgery, and missed significant time during her sophomore year after suffering a tibial plateau fracture during an early December win against Notre Dame. She averaged 14.6 points and four rebounds in 17 games as a sophomore.

For more UConn coverage, go to Huskies Report .

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

