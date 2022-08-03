Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Why John Calipari must green-light The Kennel as host of matchup in 2023-24 season

Read on www.cbssports.com
Yakima Herald Republic
NCAA changing format of women's basketball tournament; Seattle, Spokane to host one of two super regionals in 2025
SPOKANE — The NCAA women’s basketball regionals will return to Spokane in 2025, bigger and better than ever. The NCAA on Friday announced sweeping changes to the format of the Division 1 tournament, scrapping the current Sweet 16 format and replacing it with a pair of eight-team super regionals.
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King
If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
Yakima Herald Republic
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
McMorris Rodgers, Hill leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race
SPOKANE CO, Wash. — Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic newcomer Natasha Hill are currently leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race. In the latest count, McMorris Rodgers is leading with more than 50 percent of the vote. Hill follows with 30.55 percent and fellow Democrat Ann Marie Danimus has 11.28 percent. Sean Clynch, a Republican, trails with 7.5...
lanereport.com
Executive Profile: Megan R. Holt
Megan R. Holt joined Hargrove Firm as a partner in April 2022 and became the leader of its Trust and Estate Litigation Group. Prior to joining Hargrove Firm, she handled contentious estate, trust, guardianship and civil litigation matters with the Lexington-based firm of Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains PLLC. Prior to her tenure with RGCM, Holt gained significant civil litigation experience at a Lexington-based insurance defense firm.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery
SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Court records paint a better picture of the robbery that led to a fatal shooting by police in downtown Spokane on Wednesday. The situation started with a robbery in Spokane Valley. A western Washington man, 58-year-old Scott Banchero, was robbed at a local motel after arriving...
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Woman in the frontlines of Williams Lake fire captures moments flames roared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The speed at which the Williams Lake fire grew caught everyone by surprise. But that didn't stop a local photographer from capturing its movement early on. Kathy Meader, a photographer at the scene early on, shared with KREM 2 what she experienced before Cheney Plaza road was evacuated.
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
pullmanradio.com
Convicted Pullman Drug Dealer Robert Ensley Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail Following Pre-Sentence Furlough
UPDATE: Ensley turned himself in Thursday afternoon. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37 year old Pullman man who failed to return to jail after pleading guilty to a felony narcotics charge. Robert Ensley recently entered an Alford guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to deliver...
Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder
SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
