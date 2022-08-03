UConn Huskies women's basketball star Paige Bueckers to miss 2022-23 season after tearing ACL

Read on www.espn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
zip06.com
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Resident, Notre Dame Graduate, James Besten, Awarded $40,000 Davis & Elkins College Scholarship
James Besten of Bridgeport has been awarded a $10,000 per year scholarship for a total of $40,000 over four years to Davis & Elkins. College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day. Besten, a 2022 graduate of Notre Dame High School, was selected from a group of the 88 highest achieving high school seniors who are among hundreds of students accepted to attend D&E this fall.
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Asking Community to Help a BHS Couple whose Child is Battling a Rare Formation of Cancer
There is an old cliché about life throwing you curve balls. For anyone who has had any responsibility beyond getting good grades or cleaning your room, you know how well you can handle said curve ball is by knowing who is throwing it. Former Bridgeport residents and Bridgeport High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe of Southington. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 20 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party...
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
RELATED PEOPLE
New London couple ties the knot in NICU
Hospitals are often the place for significant life events like the birth of a child, but for one couple, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital was a place for that and then some.
NewsTimes
Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'
Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Eyewitness News
RESOLVED: Silver alerts issued for missing children, 6 & 3
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for an Allison Cruz-Hernandez, age six, and Kelly Cruz-Hernandez, age three. Allison is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3′5″ and weighs 65 pounds. Kelly is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is...
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Loved Ones Gather to Remember Man Shot & Killed in East Haven Billards Hall
The East Haven community is mourning the life of a 26-year-old man who was killed in an overnight shooting at a bar. They say Julius Bolden-Lowe was humble, loved by many, and hardworking. Family members and friends are devastated over the sudden loss of life. A candlelight vigil was held...
Journal Inquirer
Adressing the need for nurses
Gov. Ned Lamont announced a program Wednesday that will use $35 million in federal funding to bolster the state’s health care workforce. At a news conference in New Haven at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont and higher education and state medical leaders espoused the program. They said it will diversify and solidify the state’s health care workforce that’s still suffering the devastating effects wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Comments / 0