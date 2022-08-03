Where Were You On August 3 When The El Paso Tragedy Occurred?

Read on klaq.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 AM Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
Decapitated body with cut off hands found in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Juarez’ police are investigating a crime scene where a decapitated body of a man was abandoned in front of a maquiladora in South Juarez. According to police reports, body was wrapped in a blanket and next to it, were the head, and hands inside a black plastic bag. The […]
KVIA
Supervisor at downtown jail fired after being arrested for indecency with a child
UPDATE: According to documents obtained by ABC-7, a 12-year-old girl told a counselor she had been abused by SGT. Lorenzo Morales, when she was six years old. The girl claims Morales touched her in her private area. Morales told investigators he never touched the victim in a sexual manner. The...
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
Man wanted for homicide is apprehended in Texas border
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide. According to officers, on August 2, 2022 a 19-year-old U.S. citizen was driving from Mexico. During the primary inspection, officers found he had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Oklahoma. […]
Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired upon a family of five inside a car in east El Paso. Police say the incident happened July 11 at 6500 Airport Road at 6:55 p.m. According to investigators, 42-year-old Gilbert Rodelas of The post Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault appeared first on KVIA.
Did You Know The El Paso Riders And Veterans Have Their Own Tank
Yep, the El Paso veterans support group sure does ... and they built it themselves. The El Paso Veteran & Riders Association, (EPVRA), has been assisting El Paso area veterans for about 7 years now according to EPVRA President Darell Mond. The organization exists to provide support for El Paso area veterans in the way of ensuring they have food, funding and shelter among other things. Basically, they provide whatever various veterans find themselves in need of, including advice and counseling.
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man accidentally killed by same bullet he shot at woman
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck last week accidentally killed himself when the same bullet exited his victim and struck him in the leg. The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 a.m. on July 30 in the 2200 block of Medical District. Upon arrival, officers discovered “a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment,” but no one was inside.
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
fox7austin.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Investigators detail how they found Yaser Said
DALLAS - The Yaser Said trial wrapped up its first week of testimony on Friday. Said is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008. Prosecutors claim Said murdered the girls inside his cab in Irving because was upset that his children were dating. Police previously...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire
A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
KVIA
Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel
You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
