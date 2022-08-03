El Paso PCFF Screening Local Flavor & Award Winning El Pavo Bravo

Read on klaq.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
El Paso Bar Pays Tribute to Metallica With Unique Drink of the Day
Hope & Anchor is a bar by the people, for the people and home to one epic patio bar. That's at least according to their description. As someone who has been there at least once, I can agree it is a pretty epic patio and can see why they were voted best bar and best happy hour in El Paso in 2020- also, they're dog friendly so taking your furry companion is completely cool.
This Year We’re Finally Getting A New Album by The Mars Volta
When people think of El Paso music, The Mars Volta is usually the first band you think of. And for good reason too; they've been extremely successful & since 2001 they have been a staple in the El Paso scene (if you want to know which songs are the favorites amongst El Pasoans, click here). Even being huge superstars in rock, they haven't forgotten about the fans here at home (they were nice enough to leave us a scavenger hunt).
El Paso Singing Group, The PIE Sisters, Excited To Work On New Music
If you’ve been to a farmers market around town in the past few years then you’ve probably already heard the soothing sounds from a local group of singing sisters. I’m talking about the PIE Sisters. “As for the name PIE, It kind of derives from a family...
Fiesta De Las Luces Bringing The Party Back to Downtown El Paso
Who's ready to party? Good because the downtown fiesta is coming back. With summer quickly winding down and fall in sight, the Downtown Management District is getting ready for the second half of Fiesta de las Luces. The lights, the food, the music all packed into one festive evening. The...
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
Which 3 El Pasoans Fought Hard To Be On American Ninja Warrior
One of the most popular realty tv shows today is NBC's American Ninja Warrior. But it's not hard to see why. I actually started watching the show when it first appeared on the G4 network. But I'm glad to see not only did the show survive, but it's thriving a TON now. There's even a fan website called American Ninja Warrior Nation, where you can see all the highlights you might have missed from the show.
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
Has your entertainment budget taken a hit thanks to inflation?. Just because things are costing more doesn't mean you have to stay in and ride the couch all weekend. Here are 5 free and low-cost things to do this weekend in El Paso. Welcome Plaza Classic Guest F. Murray Abraham...
Local Food Vendors Wanted for Mobile Food Kitchen at EPCC
Calling all local food vendors (and I know there's a lot of you out there!)- El Paso Community College is looking for you!. According to one of their posts, El Paso Community College is seeking a vendor to operate a concession at its “mobile food kitchen” located at the Valle Verde Campus. Check it out below!
Enjoy Cruising Below the Sharks Aquarium on a Train Ride In TX
There are some parents in El Paso who once sat through Thomas the Train marathons with their kids. I know this simply because, well, I did it myself with my mug during his train phase. So if you have a kid or just want to feel like a kid again...
August Tasting Tour Highlights Flavors of Downtown El Paso Restaurants
From swanky steakhouses and hotel restaurants to legendary hole-in-the-wall spots, downtown El Paso dining offers something for every taste and taste bud. The Downtown Tasting Tour, a monthly summer restaurant crawl sponsored by the Downtown El Paso Management District, is a chance for both foodies and the curious to get a taste of downtown eats, and walk off some of the tasty calories ingested. It’s a win-win.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
Which El Paso Mascot Would Win in a Fight? PARTS III, IV and V
Yesterday, in Parts I and II, we decided to take all the high school mascots in El Paso, YISD and Socorro and asked one simple question: which one would win in a fight? Like, if you put a Tiger and Bear in a room with a raw slab of meat, who would win? How about a Silver Fox vs. a Silver Knight?
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
Alien Ant Farm’s Ready to Jam Out with Huge Fans In El Paso
People in El Paso are rejoicing about the concerts that are coming to the borderland. Tons of excitement is lingering in the air that reggae fans can't seem to hide. Earlier this year I had mentioned one of Speaking Rock's concert announcements for this fall. Sublime with Rome is set to perform at Speaking Rock on Saturday, September 10.
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
