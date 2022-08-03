El Paso PCFF Screening Local Flavor & Award Winning El Pavo Bravo

When people think of El Paso music, The Mars Volta is usually the first band you think of. And for good reason too; they've been extremely successful & since 2001 they have been a staple in the El Paso scene (if you want to know which songs are the favorites amongst El Pasoans, click here). Even being huge superstars in rock, they haven't forgotten about the fans here at home (they were nice enough to leave us a scavenger hunt).

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO