Read on www.newbritainherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Jeremy Estanislao Valenzuela, 28, 266 High St. Flr. 3N, New Britain, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief. Ajeisha Marie Marti, 25, 169 Greenwood St. Flr. 3, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nathaniel Rodriguez, 19, 31 Annawan St. Apt. G, Hartford, ill opn mv...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man threatened to run over police, engaged them in pursuit with children in the car: police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to run over police officers and engaged them in pursuit with two minors in his car. Rodney Madison, 37, of 596 W. Main St., appeared intoxicated when he allegedly caused a disturbance...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
John Paul Pol Rivera, 29, 3060 Pinecone Dr. Apt. 203, Kissimmee, FL, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Jeffrey Paul Margentino, 53, 99 Oakwood Dr., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jonathan Thomas Kahn, 23, 400 Lloyd St., Newington, violation of protective order.
New Britain Herald
Main Street Community Foundation now accepting grants for trio of funds
BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation is now accepting grants for the Women & Girls Fund, Men & Boys Fund and Burlington Community Fund for their fall grant cycle. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation, said that grant applications are being accepted from local organizations for programs that serve women and girls, men and boys and/or Burlington residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
William G. LaCells
William G. LaCells, 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Donna (Davis) LaCells, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain after a courageous battle with cancer. William was born in Hartford on March 4, 1943, and was the son of the late Gerald and Adelaide (Phillips) LaCells. After high school and a brief tour in the United States Navy, William began a long career as a telephone line technician with SNET, where he was instrumental in bringing cellular phone service to Connecticut.
New Britain Herald
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
New Britain Herald
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
New Britain Herald
Fire damages home in Newington
NEWINGTON – A local home sustained heavy damage during a house fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters around 3 p.m. said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 147 Old Farms Drive. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the single-family, ranch-style home and the side of the residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Anonymous donation tops off gift for HFSC
NEW BRITAIN – Just as the 44th annual Children’s Charities Tennis Classic (CCTC) came to a close Sunday, another donation came in, bringing the final fundraising total to $8,100. The donor wished to remain anonymous, according to tournament founder Don Lukowski, who was brought to tears by this...
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts tops New Hampshire in pitcher's duel in New England Regional
BRISTOL – After 26 total strikeouts in the opening match of the New England Regional Tournament between Maine and Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire kept their foot on the gas into the afternoon slate of games. The game two starters combined for 22 strikeouts and five total hits in...
New Britain Herald
Francisco Santiago
Francisco Santiago, 71, of New Britain, husband of Monserrate Santiago, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Born in San German, PR, he was the son of the late Pasqual Santiago and Amelia Martinez. Francisco was a New Britain resident most of his life, and was formerly employed at Black & Decker before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary Church, St. Joachim Parish. He was a NY Yankees fan and enjoyed motorcycles.
New Britain Herald
Master composter Alastair Ong to give presentation on subject at Berlin Library
BERLIN – On Aug. 22 the Berlin Peck Memorial Library is hosting a Composting 101 event and will have master composter guest speaker in Alastair Ong. According to Ong, composting is the accelerated, controlled decay of organic waste to turn it into fertilizer. There are many reasons why composting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
New Britain Herald
Children's Charities Tennis Classic supports Hospital for Special Care family rooms project
NEW BRITAIN – In its 44th year, the Children’s Charities Tennis Classic at the tennis courts outside New Britain High School over the weekend played host to more than 60 competitors all contributing money to the New Britain Hospital of Special Care's pediatric renovation project. Timothy Davis said...
New Britain Herald
Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament
In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
New Britain Herald
New York beats New Jersey in extra innings in first Metro Regional Tournament game
BRISTOL – In the first ever game of the newly established Metro Regional Tournament, the New York representative, Massapequa Coast Little League, defeated the New Jersey representative, Toms River East Little League, 6-3 In the back and forth contest both teams proved why they belonged in the tournament, however, the resiliency of Massapequa proved to be the difference between the two clubs.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Public Library's mini book sale returns this month
NEW BRITAIN – The Friends of the New Britain Public Library is gearing up for the Mini Textbook Sale taking place from Aug. 16 to Sept. 13. The books will be set up across from the Information Desk on the main floor of the library and the sale will run during library hours. It features gently used textbooks across different disciplines and some workbooks covering many categories from anthropology to zoology. Also on sale are some reference works and classics. Items will be restocked periodically.
Comments / 0