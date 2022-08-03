Read on www.newbritainherald.com
Cassidy Hill Vineyard seeks updated permit
COVENTRY — Cassidy Hill Vineyard is seeking a modification to its special permit, however neighbors are still concerned about how the winery is currently operating. The winery is seeking a modification to its 2011 permit, which will outline requests for social gatherings, specific to outdoor music and special events.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
New Britain Herald
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
New Britain Herald
Main Street Community Foundation now accepting grants for trio of funds
BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation is now accepting grants for the Women & Girls Fund, Men & Boys Fund and Burlington Community Fund for their fall grant cycle. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation, said that grant applications are being accepted from local organizations for programs that serve women and girls, men and boys and/or Burlington residents.
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
New Britain Herald
Master composter Alastair Ong to give presentation on subject at Berlin Library
BERLIN – On Aug. 22 the Berlin Peck Memorial Library is hosting a Composting 101 event and will have master composter guest speaker in Alastair Ong. According to Ong, composting is the accelerated, controlled decay of organic waste to turn it into fertilizer. There are many reasons why composting...
East Windsor wants Tesla to come to town
EAST WINDSOR — After the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a plan to bring a Tesla dealership to town, East Windsor officials say they would welcome such an establishment. East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza sent a letter on July 29, making it known that the town...
Silver Lane projects inch closer to construction
EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.
New Britain Herald
William G. LaCells
William G. LaCells, 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Donna (Davis) LaCells, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain after a courageous battle with cancer. William was born in Hartford on March 4, 1943, and was the son of the late Gerald and Adelaide (Phillips) LaCells. After high school and a brief tour in the United States Navy, William began a long career as a telephone line technician with SNET, where he was instrumental in bringing cellular phone service to Connecticut.
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
New Britain Herald
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
connect-bridgeport.com
Movie Night Set for Bridgeport City Pool Postponed
Movie tonight at the Bridgeport City Pool has been postponed. Officials have announced they will reschedule the date and venue to be determined at a later date. A decision on Family Night will be made no later than 4 p.m. As of now, the pool is open for the regular...
New Britain Herald
Children's Charities Tennis Classic supports Hospital for Special Care family rooms project
NEW BRITAIN – In its 44th year, the Children’s Charities Tennis Classic at the tennis courts outside New Britain High School over the weekend played host to more than 60 competitors all contributing money to the New Britain Hospital of Special Care's pediatric renovation project. Timothy Davis said...
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
New Britain Herald
Anonymous donation tops off gift for HFSC
NEW BRITAIN – Just as the 44th annual Children’s Charities Tennis Classic (CCTC) came to a close Sunday, another donation came in, bringing the final fundraising total to $8,100. The donor wished to remain anonymous, according to tournament founder Don Lukowski, who was brought to tears by this...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Alberto Camacho, 55, 60 Court St. Apt. 24, New Britain, violation of protective order. Heather Lee Carney, 31, 312 Mack Rd., Lebanon, two counts – third-degree forgery, fifth-degree larceny. Arielle Brianna Gombar, 26, 45 Connerton St., New Britain, ill opn mv under suspention, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance,...
Eyewitness News
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
John Paul Pol Rivera, 29, 3060 Pinecone Dr. Apt. 203, Kissimmee, FL, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Jeffrey Paul Margentino, 53, 99 Oakwood Dr., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jonathan Thomas Kahn, 23, 400 Lloyd St., Newington, violation of protective order.
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
