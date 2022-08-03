Sinema raises concerns about proposed tax in Democrats' bill as lobbying intensifies for her vote

Read on www.wicz.com
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Roger Waters Criticizes Joe Biden and NATO in New Interview
Lately, when Roger Waters has been in the news, it’s for his criticism of the Israeli government or expressing his frustration with his press coverage as compared to that of The Weeknd. In a recent interview with CNN, Waters took on another adversary — in this case, the foreign policy of the Biden administration. Which is to say that he dubbed Biden a war criminal. And he didn’t stop there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exclusive-Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate involved in voting-system breach, documents show
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general led a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims, according to a Reuters analysis of court filings and public records.
Comments / 0