A paranormal circus wants to build performance space near Palmetto. What happens now?

Cirque Italia, which failed in June to win county approvals to build a performance facility, office space and eight multifamily residential units on 5.7 acres in Oneco, is trying again.

This time the effort focuses on a larger parcel north of Palmetto.

Cirque proposes to build on 12 acres at 3216 U.S. 41 N. north of where Business 41 and U.S. 41 North merge.

Planned are a 40,000-square-foot temporary recreation event area plus a maximum 65,040 square feet of agricultural, commercial retail, community service, miscellaneous, recreational, residential (up to 10 multi-family residential units), residential support and warehousing uses.

Cirque Italia’s request is scheduled to be considered by the Manatee County Planning Commission later this month.

The planning commission, which previously recommended approval of Cirque Italia’s Oneco plans by a 4-3 vote, will then send its recommendation to county commissioners.

In June, Manatee County commissioners unanimously denied Cirque Italia’s plans in Oneco, citing neighbors’ concerns about noise issues and the content of performances.

Neighbors said the Oneco venue was too close to homes and would create a noise nuisance. They were also opposed to one of Cirque Italia’s shows: the Paranormal Cirque, featuring “illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures.”

The company has held performances every year since 2014 under big-top type tents near the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

The Paranormal Circus is restricted to those 17 and older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Louisa Nealon, marketing manager for Cirque Italia, previously told the Bradenton Herald that the circus travels around the United States, and that the content has not been a problem in the communities it visits.

“We are always welcomed wherever we go. People are always asking on social media when are we coming back?” she said.

“We have two family shows and our paranormal show for diversity in the circus arts. It’s like going to the movies where you can choose to see an R-rated movie or a PG movie,” Nealon said.

In recent years, Cirque Italia has presented its shows in the Riviera Dunes area of Palmetto without incident. Cirque does not have animals in its act.

Cirque Italia has brought its show to Palmetto for a better part of a decade, shown here in 2/20/2014. The company is seeking to build in a permanent location north of Palmetto. File photo by Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

What’s next

What: Manatee County Planning Commission consideration of Cirque Italia performance complex near Palmetto.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 11

Where: Patricia M. Glass Chambers at the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.