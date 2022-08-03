Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Clinicians must fight stigma around monkeypox, infectious disease physician says
Many patients diagnosed with human monkeypox virus are facing a large amount of stigma associated with the disease, which must be eliminated, Jason Zucker, MD, an infectious diseases specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said during an Aug. 5 media briefing. Dr. Zucker, who is...
Amid monkeypox vaccine scramble, FDA weighs dividing doses
After the White House declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said the agency is considering splitting the two-dose Jynneos monkeypox vaccine into five doses, according to The Hill. An FDA spokesperson told The Hill the considered strategy is because it is...
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
24 healthcare orgs back pandemic preparedness bill
Twenty-four national healthcare organizations are urging lawmakers to pass the Prevent Pandemics Act, which includes several provisions to strengthen the medical supply chain. In an Aug. 4 letter, the organizations called on the nation's top congressional leaders to "swiftly enact" the bipartisan legislation, which was first introduced March 10. The bill would give more flexibility for the federal government to partner with distributors and manufacturers to support the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.
Tracking monkeypox: Where the US outbreak stands, where it may be headed
More than 7,000 monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in the U.S., and as the outbreak continues to grow, health experts are cautioning that, if not contained, the virus may begin spreading among the broader population. The current outbreak has mostly been concentrated among men who have sex with men...
Viewpoint: CMS' health equity plans lack key details
CMS in April released a plan to revamp its approach to equitable healthcare, but it has not provided enough details on how it will address critical barriers that may occur during implementation, Janelle Alleyne and Stefanie Doyle wrote in an opinion piece in Bloomberg Law on Aug. 5. Ms. Alleyne...
Healthcare added 70K jobs in July
Healthcare gained 69,600 jobs in July, an increase from the amount added in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The July count compares to 56,700 jobs added in June and 28,300 jobs added in May. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services...
How US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals fared with CMS star ratings this year
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 28, and 12 of U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating. Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating:. 1. Mayo...
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on $86M microhospital
Representatives from University of Chicago Medicine held a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new $86 million, 130,000-square-foot microhospital and outpatient center on Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Ind., according to a report from the Northwest Indiana Business Magazine. Planned services include an emergency department, short-stay inpatient unit, comprehensive cancer center, medical...
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs
Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
More notice needed for No Surprises Act compliance, medical practices tell CMS
A lobby representing medical practice administrators wants at least six months' notice from CMS before more requirements for the No Surprises Act are enforced. The current requirements of the act already have created significant administrative burdens for medical practices, the Medical Group Management Association said in an Aug. 2 letter to HHS and CMS officials.
Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B
Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Amgen will acquire ChemoCentryx and its autoimmune drug, Tavneos, for an all-cash payment of $3.7 billion, according to an Aug. 4 news release from Amgen. Each company's board of directors approved the acquisition. The FDA approved Tavneos, the brand name for the generic avacopan, in...
Polio case may be 'tip of iceberg,' New York's top health official says
Polio has been detected in New York wastewater samples, potentially signaling further spread of the disease, with the state's top health official warning the single case may be the "tip of the iceberg," The New York Times reported Aug. 4. The samples were taken in June and July in two...
COVID-19 cases fall 7% nationwide: 10 CDC findings
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell nationwide this week, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 5. 1. As of Aug. 3, the nation's seven-day case average was 117,351, a 7.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average. Community levels. 2. As of Aug. 4, 41.7...
Q&A with CIO Donna Roach on what's stalling healthcare data-sharing
Health data interoperability has long been a goal of health IT executives and policy experts. But it's 2022 — and the healthcare system doesn't appear all that close to getting there. Becker's spoke to experts from health systems, industry and academia on what it will take to create an...
Hospital Sisters Health System names Kim Hodgkinson new CFO
Kim Hodgkinson, former CFO for Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System, will now serve as senior vice president and CFO for Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. Ms. Hodgkinson has formerly acted as CFO for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Aurora Health Care and St. Louis-based Ascension, according to...
