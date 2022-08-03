Twenty-four national healthcare organizations are urging lawmakers to pass the Prevent Pandemics Act, which includes several provisions to strengthen the medical supply chain. In an Aug. 4 letter, the organizations called on the nation's top congressional leaders to "swiftly enact" the bipartisan legislation, which was first introduced March 10. The bill would give more flexibility for the federal government to partner with distributors and manufacturers to support the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.

