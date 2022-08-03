ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Fortner speaks on Norfork Hill roadwork concerns

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been conducting work on Arkansas Highway 5 South from the City of Mountain Home to just past the City of Norfork limits and it has raised some concerns with citizens.Residents have said the biggest concern includes the area where guardrails were placed on either side of Norfork Hill.
NORFORK, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Silver Belle Properties Grand Opening in West Plains

West Plains, MO. – Silver Belle, part of Silver Springs, LLC., held their grand opening on August 5, 2022. During the event, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the housing company. Silver Belle is a rental property company with their clientele focused toward upwardly...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

3 escape when vehicle catches fire near MH

A vehicle traveling in an area northeast of Mountain Home caught fire on Friday. The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape the fire near the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane. According to a spokesperson from the Northeast Lakeside Fire Protection District, the fire was sparked...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

BRAD Weatherization Program accepting applications

The Black River Area Development (BRAD) Corporation is accepting applications for its free Weatherization Assistance Program. BRAD Weatherization, an energy efficiency program of the Arkansas Energy Office and Department of Energy, is available in all eight area Arkansas counties (Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton). BRAD Weatherization...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Lakeview, AR
KTLO

5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties

The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter Health celebrates grand opening of remodeled 5 South Unit

Baxter Health celebrated the grand opening of the newly remodeled Baxter Health Auxiliary 5 South Surgical Services nursing unit at an open-house Thursday, attended by hospital leadership, local dignitaries and Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation donors. 5 South Surgical Services is said to be a nursing unit serving patients under the...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers

Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter Co. Library accepting applications for Teen Library Council

The Donald W. Reynolds Library serving Baxter County is looking for Teens and Tweens to join the Teen Library Council (TLC). The Teen Library Council is an advisory board of students in grades 7-12 who meet twice a month with the Library’s Youth Services staff. TLC members host a monthly program to help tech-challenged patrons learn how to use smartphones and tablets and provide input on library issues related to teens.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview Cove Place
Kait 8

Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
NEWPORT, AR
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident

A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair. The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay. Fair officials did not release the name of...
OZARK, MO
KTLO

Supporting the Bombers

The Mountain Home Gridiron Club held is Steak and Auction Fundraiser for Bomber football Saturday at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy