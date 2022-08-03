Read on www.ktlo.com
KTLO
Fortner speaks on Norfork Hill roadwork concerns
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been conducting work on Arkansas Highway 5 South from the City of Mountain Home to just past the City of Norfork limits and it has raised some concerns with citizens.Residents have said the biggest concern includes the area where guardrails were placed on either side of Norfork Hill.
ozarkradionews.com
Silver Belle Properties Grand Opening in West Plains
West Plains, MO. – Silver Belle, part of Silver Springs, LLC., held their grand opening on August 5, 2022. During the event, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the housing company. Silver Belle is a rental property company with their clientele focused toward upwardly...
KTLO
3 escape when vehicle catches fire near MH
A vehicle traveling in an area northeast of Mountain Home caught fire on Friday. The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape the fire near the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane. According to a spokesperson from the Northeast Lakeside Fire Protection District, the fire was sparked...
KTLO
BRAD Weatherization Program accepting applications
The Black River Area Development (BRAD) Corporation is accepting applications for its free Weatherization Assistance Program. BRAD Weatherization, an energy efficiency program of the Arkansas Energy Office and Department of Energy, is available in all eight area Arkansas counties (Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton). BRAD Weatherization...
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
KTLO
Baxter Health celebrates grand opening of remodeled 5 South Unit
Baxter Health celebrated the grand opening of the newly remodeled Baxter Health Auxiliary 5 South Surgical Services nursing unit at an open-house Thursday, attended by hospital leadership, local dignitaries and Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation donors. 5 South Surgical Services is said to be a nursing unit serving patients under the...
KTLO
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
KTLO
Baxter Co. Library accepting applications for Teen Library Council
The Donald W. Reynolds Library serving Baxter County is looking for Teens and Tweens to join the Teen Library Council (TLC). The Teen Library Council is an advisory board of students in grades 7-12 who meet twice a month with the Library’s Youth Services staff. TLC members host a monthly program to help tech-challenged patrons learn how to use smartphones and tablets and provide input on library issues related to teens.
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident
A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
KYTV
Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair. The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay. Fair officials did not release the name of...
KTLO
Supporting the Bombers
The Mountain Home Gridiron Club held is Steak and Auction Fundraiser for Bomber football Saturday at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
KTLO
James Walter Harris, 79, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old James Walter Harris of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. James Harris died Saturday in Mountain Home.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
