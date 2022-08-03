ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBRE Arranges $77 Million Sale of 305-Unit Historic Renovated Mill Apartment Community in Haverhill, MA to The DSF Group

Boston— CBRE announced that it has arranged the $77 million sale of Hamel Mill Lofts, a 305-unit historic renovated mill apartment community located at 40 Locke Street in Haverhill, MA. CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin exclusively represented the seller. The team...
HAVERHILL, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

R. W. Holmes Negotiates Sale of 107,300-SF Office Building to MathWorks in Natick for $17.6 Million

WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated the sale of a 107,300-square-foot office building in Natick, MA for $17.59 million. MathWorks, a leading developer of mathematical computing software, purchased “Cochituate...
NATICK, MA

