WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated the sale of a 107,300-square-foot office building in Natick, MA for $17.59 million. MathWorks, a leading developer of mathematical computing software, purchased “Cochituate...

