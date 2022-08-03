Overwhelming Abortion Right Win in ‘Red' Kansas Gives Democrats Boost for Fall Midterms Over ‘MAGA' GOP, Schumer Says

Lately, when Roger Waters has been in the news, it’s for his criticism of the Israeli government or expressing his frustration with his press coverage as compared to that of The Weeknd. In a recent interview with CNN, Waters took on another adversary — in this case, the foreign policy of the Biden administration. Which is to say that he dubbed Biden a war criminal. And he didn’t stop there.

