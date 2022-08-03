ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnell, FL

Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’

A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”. Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Maryland man wanted in rape case arrested in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused in a Maryland rape case was arrested Thursday afternoon in Flagler County by deputies acting on tips provided by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said. Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after U.S. Marshals conducting surveillance saw him...
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV

A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
Lady Lake woman arrested after brawl over car keys

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after a brawl over a set of car keys. Rachel Marina Dyer, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery at her home at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd. The California native left a knot on the side of the head of...
Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
Drug ring busted in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
Man wanted on Maryland rape charge captured in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection with a rape case in that state was captured Thursday afternoon in Palm Coast by Flagler County deputies and U.S. Marshals. Shawn Patrick Scott, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Thursday during a “high-risk” traffic...
Woman arrested for DUI after leaving alcohol treatment center in Leesburg

A woman who sought treatment at Lifestream Behavioral Center in Leesburg was arrested shortly after leaving the facility. Laura Smith, 58, went to the treatment facility Saturday afternoon and as part of the intake process she took an unregistered portable breath test which showed a blood alcohol level of .193. She decided to leave the facility and got into a black Kia passenger car. Intake staff called the Leesburg Police Department, regarding a possible drunk driver loose on the streets.
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala

Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County

A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
