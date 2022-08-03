Read on www.palmcoastobserver.com
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager reported missing in Flagler County Saturday has been found safe, deputies say. According to deputies, the 16-year-old teenage boy had been last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane before later being found.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’
A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”. Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
click orlando
Maryland man wanted in rape case arrested in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. – A man accused in a Maryland rape case was arrested Thursday afternoon in Flagler County by deputies acting on tips provided by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said. Shawn Patrick Scott, 41, of Glen Burnie, was arrested after U.S. Marshals conducting surveillance saw him...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
ocala-news.com
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake woman arrested after brawl over car keys
A Lady Lake woman was arrested after a brawl over a set of car keys. Rachel Marina Dyer, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery at her home at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd. The California native left a knot on the side of the head of...
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School
In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
News4Jax.com
Man tried to rob Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying a man they said is wanted for attempted robbery of the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank Wednesday at 4:43...
fox35orlando.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting Daytona Beach police officer
A man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer with an AK-47 nearly four years ago will spend 30 years in prison. Raymond Roberts Jr. pleaded no contest to several felony charges during a hearing on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Man wanted on Maryland rape charge captured in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection with a rape case in that state was captured Thursday afternoon in Palm Coast by Flagler County deputies and U.S. Marshals. Shawn Patrick Scott, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Thursday during a “high-risk” traffic...
WCJB
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested for DUI after leaving alcohol treatment center in Leesburg
A woman who sought treatment at Lifestream Behavioral Center in Leesburg was arrested shortly after leaving the facility. Laura Smith, 58, went to the treatment facility Saturday afternoon and as part of the intake process she took an unregistered portable breath test which showed a blood alcohol level of .193. She decided to leave the facility and got into a black Kia passenger car. Intake staff called the Leesburg Police Department, regarding a possible drunk driver loose on the streets.
ocala-news.com
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala
Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
click orlando
Winter Park woman sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman found not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park Mall
Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
