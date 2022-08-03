Dr. Nora Lansen Reveals Which Physical Symptoms May Indicate An Underlying Mental Health Issue – Exclusive

Read on www.healthdigest.com
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
psychologytoday.com
An Important Factor That Protects Against Loneliness
Loneliness is associated with negative outcomes, including both physical health and mental health problems. A recent investigation, using over 135,000 participants, concludes that a sense of purpose in life is protective against loneliness. To reduce loneliness, seek your life’s purpose—the thing that energizes your life, makes it worthwhile, and gives...
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
What Unemployment Does To A Father’s Mental And Physical Health
The shock and subsequent stress of losing a job can feel worse than losing a spouse, research suggests. There’s a battery of physical consequences, too. Getting fired can cause unhealthy weight loss (followed by similarly unhealthy weight gain), acne, high blood pressure, sleep problems, heightened anxiety, paranoia, and depression. Although this is true for both men and women, there’s evidence that fathers are especially vulnerable to the adverse physical and psychological effects following the loss of a job. Simply put, unemployment can make dads sick.
psychologytoday.com
Financial Hardship and Mental Health
In older adults with cancer, financial problems led to worse mental health, but worse mental health did not lead to financial problems. It is important to treat depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns, even if they might not lead to financial problems. To help address the high rates of...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
MindBodyGreen
28 Examples Of Gaslighting + Phrases To Look Out For, From Relationship Experts
Gaslighting can happen in relationships, within families, and even in the workplace—but it can also be hard to spot in the moment. So, we asked experts what gaslighting really looks like so you can identify when it happens, see some concrete gaslighting examples and phrases, and know how to respond.
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
How Stress Is Stopping You From Getting Anything Done – Exclusive
Health psychologist and sleep and stress/anxiety specialist Julia Kogan, Psy.D. explains that work-related stress can be a significant roadblock.
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
How Long Are You Really Contagious When You Have COVID-19?
Are you still confused about how long you need to isolate if you get COVID? Here's what some of the latest research suggests.
4 Vitamins Health Experts Say You Can Take Every Morning To Boost Metabolism Over 40
When it comes to maintaining about boosting your metabolism so you can lose weight at a steady rate, providing your body with the right nutrients is key. If you’re not taking in adequate amounts of essential vitamins and minerals, your body won’t be able to burn fat as quickly as you may like. However, it’s not always easy to get everything you need directly from food—especially if you’re following a special diet. Luckily, that’s where supplements come in!
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
Psych Centra
Wellbutrin and Panic Attacks: What Is the Link?
Wellbutrin is a medication primarily used to treat depression, but some people may experience side effects like anxiety and panic attacks. Wellbutrin is the brand name for the drug bupropion hydrochloride, an aminoketone class antidepressant, FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Though bupropion formulations can be effective for...
International Business Times
Long Covid Symptoms Affects One In Eight, Study Suggests
One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date suggested on Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, there has been rising concern about the lasting symptoms seen in people with long Covid.
5 foods and drinks to avoid to get better sleep tonight
Getting a good night’s sleep can help cut your risk for a number of medical conditions, including high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, and stroke to name a few. When you sleep well, you also have better focus and improved performance. Certain foods can help you fall asleep faster, while others can keep you awake, disturb sleep cycles, and affect your sleep quality.
psychologytoday.com
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
ajmc.com
Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
