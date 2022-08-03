ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

Universal to close summer Tribute Store, SeaWorld reports Q2 earnings and Disney Parks sets D23 Expo plans

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Gatorland's capybaras

There’s no bigger rodent in the world than capybaras. You can now touch, pet, and feed them in a brand new Orlando theme park exhibit. Danielle Lucas is the animal care director at Gatorland. She is introducing us to Ben and Jerry. “Essentially, they are giant guinea pigs,” she said, referring to the duo inside the park’s new Capybara Encounter.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids

Thanks to the Steinway Society of Central Florida, a number of students learned a new musical skill over the summer through a program that teaches piano to underprivileged kids across Central Florida. What You Need To Know. The Steinway Society of Central Florida provides lessons for underprivileged musicians. One of...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Florida State
Orlando, FL
mynews13.com

Melbourne hotel tenants blindsided by eviction notice

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Dozens of tenants at a Melbourne hotel are scrambling to find a new place to live after being told they will be evicted by next week. Around 40-50 tenants at Rider’s On The Storm Inn say they did not receive a written notice and were told they have to be out within the week.
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

Polk County Schools to start random weapons checks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Safety is a top issue for school district superintendents. Many are introducing new safety protocols to keep students safe as they embark on a new school year. What You Need To Know. Polk schools to conduct random searches of students for weapons or other items.
Walt Disney
mynews13.com

Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel

Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee: Who will be UCF's starting quarterback?

ORLANDO Fla. — From the upcoming season being UCF's last season in the American Athletic Conference to potentially going undefeated again, the football team has plenty of storylines heading into the fall, but media day Thursday focused on two main buzz phrases: quarterback battle and seizing the moment. Last...
ORLANDO, FL

