Read on www.mynews13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
mynews13.com
Universal to close summer Tribute Store, SeaWorld reports Q2 earnings and Disney Parks sets D23 Expo plans
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
mynews13.com
San Antonio grants program opens applications for small businesses until Aug. 22
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, in partnership with LiftFund, has dedicated $17 million in funding to support for-profit small businesses with grants up to $35,000. An additional $10,00 in funding is available to those who qualify. San Antonio’s Small Business COVID Impact Grants Program provides support...
mynews13.com
5 things to know about Gatorland's capybaras
There’s no bigger rodent in the world than capybaras. You can now touch, pet, and feed them in a brand new Orlando theme park exhibit. Danielle Lucas is the animal care director at Gatorland. She is introducing us to Ben and Jerry. “Essentially, they are giant guinea pigs,” she said, referring to the duo inside the park’s new Capybara Encounter.
mynews13.com
Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids
Thanks to the Steinway Society of Central Florida, a number of students learned a new musical skill over the summer through a program that teaches piano to underprivileged kids across Central Florida. What You Need To Know. The Steinway Society of Central Florida provides lessons for underprivileged musicians. One of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Melbourne hotel tenants blindsided by eviction notice
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Dozens of tenants at a Melbourne hotel are scrambling to find a new place to live after being told they will be evicted by next week. Around 40-50 tenants at Rider’s On The Storm Inn say they did not receive a written notice and were told they have to be out within the week.
mynews13.com
Security checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando starting tonight following shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Increased security measures are coming to downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a brawl-turned-shooting last weekend injured seven people. The city of Orlando is beefing up downtown security following Sunday’s shooting. Six controlled entry points will be set up at several blocks around North Orange...
mynews13.com
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
mynews13.com
Polk County Schools to start random weapons checks
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Safety is a top issue for school district superintendents. Many are introducing new safety protocols to keep students safe as they embark on a new school year. What You Need To Know. Polk schools to conduct random searches of students for weapons or other items.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynews13.com
Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel
Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
mynews13.com
Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee: Who will be UCF's starting quarterback?
ORLANDO Fla. — From the upcoming season being UCF's last season in the American Athletic Conference to potentially going undefeated again, the football team has plenty of storylines heading into the fall, but media day Thursday focused on two main buzz phrases: quarterback battle and seizing the moment. Last...
Comments / 0