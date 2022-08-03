Pittsboro in Final Stage of Activating New Filter at Water Treatment Plant

Read on chapelboro.com
VinFast Secures Land at TIP Site for Chatham Manufacturing Facility
The anticipated September groundbreaking for VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Moncure appears on track after the new Vietnamese electric vehicle producer completed the acquisition of the land for its new production plant Tuesday. According to the land deed, VinFast purchased 1,765 acres on the Triangle Innovation Point Site, located on...
The 5:00 News – Water Filter Delay for Pittsboro, World University Games in Chapel Hill and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a delay to Pittsboro’s new water filter system, the World University Games eyeing Chapel Hill, and more.
Residents in Raleigh express concerns about a new city policy for housing re-development
A new City of Raleigh policy is causing concerns in two Raleigh neighborhoods.
Orange County Adjusts, Scales Back COVID Testing Schedule
The Orange County Health Department announced its new hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 testing in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill. The updated hours went into effect at the beginning of August. The health department continues to scale back its offerings as at-home COVID-19 tests become more and more...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
More warehouses in Orange County? Here’s what we know about ‘Project Skywalker.’
The proposed project is one of 5 pending or under construction developments near Mebane.
As demand continues, residents swap guns for cash at second Durham County gun buyback
Some wanted to change to a gun-free home. Some wanted to clean old guns out of their collection. At the end of the day, Durham County just wants more guns off the streets.
Hillsborough and Carrboro Win Resident Satisfaction Awards
The Towns of Hillsborough and Carrboro have been recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction. The two towns were among 18 communities nationwide which received the ETC Institute’s “Leading the Way” Award. The award “was created to recognize local governments for outstanding achievement in the delivery of services to residents,” and has been given out annually since 1999.
Conversations with the Mayors: Social Districts, National Night Out and The University Games
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 4. She discussed Chapel Hill’s role in a bid to host the University Games, the potential for social districts around town, the return of students to UNC and more. This is an edited transcript. Listen to the full interview here.
1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
On Air Today: ‘Building Integrated Communities’ in Chapel Hill
Aaron discusses Chapel Hill’s Building Integrated Communities project with Sarah Viñas, the town’s affordable housing director.
