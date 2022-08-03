ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

counton2.com

Hurricane re-entry passes available for Williamsburg County residents

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is reminding residents that hurricane re-entry passes are now available for the 2022 hurricane season. The passes allow residents that have evacuated during a hurricane to return to their homes. They also help with the distribution of emergency...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County gets more than $20 million in funding for flood prevention

Williamsburg County has received a grant for more than $20 million for flood prevention. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has awarded the county $24.7 million dollars to address flooding in the Black River watershed that covers roughly two-thirds of the county. The county applied for the funding through the NRCS’ Watershed Flood Prevention Operations program.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Main Street Railway Crossing to Temporarily Close

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will close the railway crossing at Main Street for several days in the next few weeks. The closure will allow for more permanent repairs of the crossing’s road surface. Approximately 120-feet of railway track will be removed, mud and debris excavated from beneath, and the substrate and surface reconstructed, according to Jason Price, track supervisor with CSX Transportation which owns and maintains the crossing.
WBTW News13

Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
WMBF

Deputies ID suspect in Florence County chase that damaged vehicles

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect in a Pee Dee chase that left vehicles damaged has now been identified. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jacob Alan Brown, of Timmonsville, was arrested following the pursuit on Tuesday. Deputies said he is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failing to stop for a blue light.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
LAKE CITY, SC

