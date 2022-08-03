Read on alerts.weather.gov
Neighbors report storm damage in Northwest Florence following Wednesday storms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members reported damage following Wednesday afternoon's thunderstorm in the area of Gregg Avenue in Florence. They shared pictures with ABC15, showing several downed trees and one that appears to have damaged a car. One woman said there was heavy flooding, but it had soon...
Hurricane re-entry passes available for Williamsburg County residents
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is reminding residents that hurricane re-entry passes are now available for the 2022 hurricane season. The passes allow residents that have evacuated during a hurricane to return to their homes. They also help with the distribution of emergency...
SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
Williamsburg County gets more than $20 million in funding for flood prevention
Williamsburg County has received a grant for more than $20 million for flood prevention. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has awarded the county $24.7 million dollars to address flooding in the Black River watershed that covers roughly two-thirds of the county. The county applied for the funding through the NRCS’ Watershed Flood Prevention Operations program.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a road is blocked Friday night following a crash with injuries in the Cross area. It happened on Mudville Road near State Road. The crash was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol just before 8:00 p.m. There is no official...
WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
Lake City Main Street Railway Crossing to Temporarily Close
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will close the railway crossing at Main Street for several days in the next few weeks. The closure will allow for more permanent repairs of the crossing’s road surface. Approximately 120-feet of railway track will be removed, mud and debris excavated from beneath, and the substrate and surface reconstructed, according to Jason Price, track supervisor with CSX Transportation which owns and maintains the crossing.
Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
Deputies ID suspect in Florence County chase that damaged vehicles
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect in a Pee Dee chase that left vehicles damaged has now been identified. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jacob Alan Brown, of Timmonsville, was arrested following the pursuit on Tuesday. Deputies said he is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failing to stop for a blue light.
Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
2 arrested in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
City of Florence begins project to tear down blighted, abandoned homes in neighborhoods
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Abandoned homes that plagued Florence neighborhoods are coming down. The city of Florence will use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down abandoned homes with the goal of reducing crimes, promoting health and safety, and beautifying the neighborhoods. The first set of...
‘Anomaly’: 1,400-pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova...
Tabor City man given $1M bond after traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On July 28, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. conducted a license checking station in the area of Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A GMC Yukon, driven by Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway, approached the checking station. Hemingway had a...
Williamsburg County School District expects little impact from merger on bus routes
Williamsburg County School District expects little negative impact on the travel time to and from school for students from the Greeleyville area as high school aged kids are transferred to Kingstree. Brian McKnight, the director of student services for Williamsburg County School District, said that he anticipates that some high...
