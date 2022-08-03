Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app.

The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths.

Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined flow of communication for families whose children ride the bus. The app uses GPS data and has students route information as they travel throughout the district.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.