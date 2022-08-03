Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app.Tyler ISD plans to strengthen security with new safety equipment, additional police vehicles
The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths.East Texas students could lose their free lunch this school year
Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined flow of communication for families whose children ride the bus. The app uses GPS data and has students route information as they travel throughout the district.
