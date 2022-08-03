ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?

By Alisha Tagert
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app.

The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths.

Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined flow of communication for families whose children ride the bus. The app uses GPS data and has students route information as they travel throughout the district.

