ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Kylie Masse Resets Her Own 50 BK Commonweath Games Record, Winning Gold in 27.31

By Sophie Kaufman
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
Read on swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

McKeon Speaks To Mental Toll Of Busy Commonwealth Games Schedule

The dust is settling from this year’s Commonwealth Games, where the nation of Australia dominated the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table with a haul of 65 pieces of hardware. Emma McKeon was a strong contributor to that total, with the versatile 28-year-old racking up individual golds in the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

European Championships: The First Step To Greatness

This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here. The European Aquatics Championships is the continental aquatics championship for Europe. It has been held since 1926, which makes it one of the most traditional aquatics meets in the world. Several legendary European swimmers have made...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships

LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Georgia Davies
Person
Kylie Masse
Person
Emily Seebohm
Person
Rebecca Meder
Person
Lauren Cox
Person
Danielle Hill
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule

With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Backstroke#Commonwealth#Commonwealth Games Record#Commonwealth Champion#Wal
swimswam.com

David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships

Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships

Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

C’Wealth Games Gold Medalist Duncan Scott Absent From Euros Start Lists

LCM (50m) The 2022 European Championships are nearly upon us with the pool swimming action kicking off on Thursday, August 11th. The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the matchups ready to take place at Parco Del Foro Italico on both the men’s and women’s sides over the course of the 7-day affair.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News

Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of the 2022 Summer Junior National Championship in Irvine, CA is here. This morning’s prelims session will be a short one, featuring just the 200 IM and 50 free. Today will also feature timed finals of the boys 800 free and girls 1500 free, the fastest heat of which will be swum with finals, as per usual protocol. The early heats will kick off at 2:05 PM local timed and will be swum slowest to fastest.
IRVINE, CA
swimswam.com

Watch Elmbrook Break 400 Medley Relay NAG, Other Day 5 Race Videos from Juniors

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of competition at the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine saw one national age group record fall in the girls 400 medley relay where Elmbrook Swim Club claimed victory in a historic time of 4:06.87. There were also some extremely tight races including a three-way tie for 5th place in the boys’ 200 IM final. We’ve compiled all the race videos of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube Channel.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Norvy Clontz Chooses 200 IM Over 800 Free on Final Day of US Juniors

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The prelims session on Friday will feature a quick schedule of just two races per gender: the 200 IM and the 50 free in a session that should wrap in under 2 hours.
IRVINE, CA
swimswam.com

Watch: Tight Races, Meet Record Highlight Junior Nationals Day 4 Race Videos

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) There may have been a slew of NAG or meet records tonight, but there was still plenty of great swimming in Irvine. From an incredibly tight race in the girls 200 free, to Will Modglin‘s meet record in the 100 back, to some great 4×100 free relays to cap off the session, check out videos from all the A-finals or fastest heats below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.
IRVINE, CA
swimswam.com

Swim-Off Magic: All 5 Swimmers in Girls’ 50 Free Swim-Off Drop Time

The stakes were high, but that didn't stop all 5 of these young swimmers from delivering great performances. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The girls...
IRVINE, CA
swimswam.com

LA Organizers Invite 9 New Sports to Make 2028 Olympic Presentations

Karting and American football are among the sports that will vye for wildcard slots at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Olympic organizers have invited nine sports to present a case for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. While most of the sports on the list were known-contenders that have been stumping hard for a place in the Olympics, there was at least one big surprise: Motorsport.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy