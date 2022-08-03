Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Plainfield, Otsego, Gilmore, Boden, Birmingham and Kimbolton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry County through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holgate, or 7 miles south of Napoleon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Road ponding and localized nuisance flooding possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deshler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
