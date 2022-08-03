Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Plainfield, Otsego, Gilmore, Boden, Birmingham and Kimbolton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO