Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BHS Fall Sports Begin on Monday

High school football practice begins on Monday across the state of Oklahoma, and on top of that - some actual varsity events will take place for the first time this year. At Bartlesville High, softball will kick off the fall sports season with a road matchup at Enid on Monday.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BHS Girls Soccer Cornhole Tournament

Bartlesville High girls’ soccer is holding its Cornhole Tournament tomorrow. You can sign up on their Facebook page. There are divisions for adults 12 and up, youth, ages 6-11 and corporate sponsors. Prizes include a custom Bruin cornhole set. A candy bouquet and a traveling trophy for the corporate...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tomato Days Coming to OK Eat

It’s tomato days at local farm-to-table OK Eat where local residents can pick their own crops. OK Eat has been growing over seven varieties from five collections that offer a variety of colors, sizes, shapes and tastes. The cost per pound is a donation of your choosing. Hours vary so check their website before heading out to the farm.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed

Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Change Up in BSC Hall of Fame Honors

The Bartlesville Sports Commission has announced the date for the Hall of Fame Banquet, which will officially be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville. There has been a change in the HOF lineup this fall. The Bartlesville Sports Commission has added former Bartlesville High softball...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue

An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood to move forward with the lawsuit. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under state nuisance laws. Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed. In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants. And she dismissed as defendants the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission because they did not exist in 1921.
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...

