More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
BHS Fall Sports Begin on Monday
High school football practice begins on Monday across the state of Oklahoma, and on top of that - some actual varsity events will take place for the first time this year. At Bartlesville High, softball will kick off the fall sports season with a road matchup at Enid on Monday.
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
BHS Girls Soccer Cornhole Tournament
Bartlesville High girls’ soccer is holding its Cornhole Tournament tomorrow. You can sign up on their Facebook page. There are divisions for adults 12 and up, youth, ages 6-11 and corporate sponsors. Prizes include a custom Bruin cornhole set. A candy bouquet and a traveling trophy for the corporate...
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online. People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”
Tomato Days Coming to OK Eat
It’s tomato days at local farm-to-table OK Eat where local residents can pick their own crops. OK Eat has been growing over seven varieties from five collections that offer a variety of colors, sizes, shapes and tastes. The cost per pound is a donation of your choosing. Hours vary so check their website before heading out to the farm.
New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed
Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.
CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Friday morning, Warren is leaving Catoosa and headed towards...
Change Up in BSC Hall of Fame Honors
The Bartlesville Sports Commission has announced the date for the Hall of Fame Banquet, which will officially be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville. There has been a change in the HOF lineup this fall. The Bartlesville Sports Commission has added former Bartlesville High softball...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Carefirst Compounding Pharmacy sees shortage in applicants and certain drugs. Pharmacist believes hiring shortage is due to pharmacy school closing in Tulsa.
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue
An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood to move forward with the lawsuit. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under state nuisance laws. Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed. In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants. And she dismissed as defendants the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission because they did not exist in 1921.
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
