STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football almost won the Big 12 Championship last season, coming up inches short of a comeback victory in the conference title game against Baylor. Despite undergoing some changes this offseason, particularly on defense, expectations for the Cowboys are high with hopes of making a return trip to AT&T Stadium in December for another shot at the Big 12 crown.

