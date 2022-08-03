ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

PFL reveal interest in signing Nate Diaz to $1m-winning MMA season with American superstar set for final UFC fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELD0y_0h3awXvJ00

NATE DIAZ is wanted by the Professional Fighters League as he enters his final UFC fight.

The American superstar wants out of the UFC and refused to sign a new deal as he looks for the exit door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wcx8R_0h3awXvJ00
Nate Diaz is entering the final fight on his UFC deal and is wanted by the PFL Credit: Getty

But he has to first honour the last bout on his current deal, against unbeaten welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, 28, on September 10.

When Diaz, 37, does become a free agent, Peter Murray - the CEO of MMA league PFL - will be on hand to temp to fight veteran their way.

Murray said on the MMA Hour: "What I can tell you is we're in all the conversations when fighters go into free agency.

"Now we're a global brand and we're trusted. Earlier days when we first started out, it was challenging.

"It's OK, you've got to build trust, you've got to prove yourself, you've got to execute.

"And we have proven that we have a model that works and we're built for the long time.

"And now it's an alternative for fighters not only on the come up but established fighters who are ranked in the top, the top five, the top three and No1.

"We're here to stay, we're here to play and compete. And not only are we going to develop our own talent through our system, we'll certainly continue to sign major fighters."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The PFL consists of a two-bout regular season, where points are earned per method of victory.

Then, the top four in each weight division progresses through to a semis and final format, with eventual victors winning a $1million prize cheque.

The likes of former UFC stars Anthony Pettis, 35, and Rory MacDonald, 33, are among those currently in PFL's stable.

And Murray said they will "absolutely" look to talk to Diaz once becoming a free agent, even if the price tag will be higher.

He continued: "We have capital, we have wherewithal.

"And we're not a regional player, we're a global player. And now we're investing in the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxDPH_0h3awXvJ00
Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray Credit: Professional Fighters League

Comments / 4

Related
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns

Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Anthony Pettis
SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut

Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline

Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1

Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Pete Murray#Combat#Mma#American
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
mmanews.com

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Andrew Tate’s team release statement on Jake Paul fight rumours

Andrew Tate’s team have responded to rumours that he could be Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent. Tate, a former kickboxer, has risen to fame on social media as a result of his rather unique outlook on life. Clips of outrageous things that he has said have gone viral on TikTok and other platforms.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut

Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN 40 live results: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN 40: Santos vs. Hill, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon is back at the UFC Apex this weekend with a light heavyweight main event, plus the finals of season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter as two fighters will earn six-figure UFC contracts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
651K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy