Gainesville, FL

Here's where Florida ranks in SI's 2023 recruiting rankings debut

By Adam Dubbin
 4 days ago
Florida football is quickly rising on the recruiting front after a fantastic finish to the month of July that saw the Gators shoot up the rankings thanks to a handful of blue-chip commitments. The recent surge has not unnoticed by the sports media, as scouts and other evaluators have offered much more bullish assessments of UF’s 2023 recruiting class than in months prior.

One of the biggest names in sports journalism over the years is Sports Illustrated, which has brought athletics to life for generations of fans. The storied publication debuted its 2023 recruiting class rankings on Tuesday, in which Florida landed at No. 13 following its huge weekend.

Verbal Commitments: 16

Premium Position Pledges: 7

The Gators capped July on a tear on the trail, particularly within state lines, snagging four skill position commitments over the weekend including speedy wide receiver Aidan Mizell and former Miami commitment Andy Jean. Almost quietly, UF has built a very strong secondary and wide receiver class that could grow in strength sometime soon. Throw in a flip of high upside quarterback Marcus Stokes from Penn State, and July went about as well as any Billy Napier follower could have hoped.

Florida’s new head coach had his work cut out for him, and so far, he has done an admirable job with what he has to work with. Many underestimate the mess left behind by the previous staff, and with the added pressure of having Mario Cristobal — who is no slouch himself — to compete with in one of the hottest recruiting grounds in the country, the former Ragin’ Cajun has held his own, albeit still with some headroom for improvement.

