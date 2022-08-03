MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County EMS says it's getting a big technology upgrade that will help during critical times when a patient fears they're having a heart attack. The emergency response service says new, advanced monitors and defibrillators are going into their ambulances and will give the ER a better understanding of what's happening with the patient in real time. Right now, Mobile County EMS Director Mark Turner says they're limited on how much information can be sent to the hospital.

