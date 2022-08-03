Read on mynbc15.com
Related
WPMI
The City of Mobile kicks off the school year right with 5th Quarter event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation has started "5th Quarter" giving our youth a fun, safe environment after football and basketball games. "We just wanted to give the kids something to do right after the football and basketball games. Just to give them a hangout spot, something positive," said Phelon Carter, Teen Mentor Coordinator for the City of Mobile.
WPMI
Gulf beach safety is the focus on last big weekend before school starts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — This weekend a lot of people are headed out to the beach for last hoorah before the fall and school season hits, and with so many people visiting the beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, it’s important to know what to do to keep safe at the beach.
WPMI
Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
WPMI
6th Annual Rubber Ducky Regatta benefits Ronald McDonald House of Mobile
Mobile’s Sixth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cooper Riverside Park. Thousands of “adopted” rubber duckies will be dropped into the Mobile River for a race to the finish line. The three fastest ducky’s adopters...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Jennifer Claire Moore Fdn. Rodeo gives outlets to youth struggling with mental health
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — With suicide rates at an all-time high among youth today taking care of your mental health has never been more important than it is today. The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundations is a local Baldwin County foundation whose mission is to provide programs, services, and resources to youth struggling with mental health.
WPMI
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Zoning Board denies controversial Sherwood Grove subdivision proposal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growing pains continue to pile up as residents living just outside of Fairhope took their fight against a massive subdivision to the planning and zoning board on Thursday. NBC 15 first brought you the story about the 166-lot subdivision proposal called Sherwood...
WPMI
Mobile Art Studio holds back-to-school supply drive for students and teachers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As with just about everything, the cost of school supplies is soaring. Parents and teachers may not have what they need for this back to school season. That's why Creative Culture Studios is hosting a back to school drive on August 14th from noon to 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
I-10 overhead sign removal next week, expect nightly closures
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Sunday there will be multiple ramp closures on I-10. ALDOT will be removing multiple overhead signs and replacing them with temporary signage. There are several reasons the signs that they're removing will not be replaced with permanent overhead signs. What could be seen as the first visible signs the new I-10 bridge is coming will begin this weekend. Aldot is expecting nightly road closures on I-10 for the removal of 3 overhead signs.
WPMI
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
WPMI
Mobile County EMS gear upgrade can instruct medics on better treatment on the spot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County EMS says it's getting a big technology upgrade that will help during critical times when a patient fears they're having a heart attack. The emergency response service says new, advanced monitors and defibrillators are going into their ambulances and will give the ER a better understanding of what's happening with the patient in real time. Right now, Mobile County EMS Director Mark Turner says they're limited on how much information can be sent to the hospital.
WPMI
Grand Bay residents pleading with the county to resolve flood issue on Two Mile Road
Grand bay residents are pleading for something to be done on Two Mile Road. The road has continued to flood since July 4th weekend. Now neighbors are coming forward saying they've received no help from the county. "Every time it rains it floods, we have potholes, we have water up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
Woman arrested for leaving fentanyl in dollar bill outside Orange Beach Police Dept.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, on 31 July 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers found a folded up dollar bill outside the police department. When the officer picked it up to log it into lost and found property, a white powdery substance fell out.
WPMI
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
WPMI
Derrick Dearman has four of ten capital murder convictions thrown out
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday vacated four of the ten capital murder convictions against Derrick Dearman. Dearman was charged with 12 counts of capital murder and 2 counts of kidnapping in the 2016 brutal mass murder of six people, including an unborn child, in Citronelle in August 2016.
Comments / 0