Mobile, AL

WPMI

The City of Mobile kicks off the school year right with 5th Quarter event

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation has started "5th Quarter" giving our youth a fun, safe environment after football and basketball games. "We just wanted to give the kids something to do right after the football and basketball games. Just to give them a hangout spot, something positive," said Phelon Carter, Teen Mentor Coordinator for the City of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

I-10 overhead sign removal next week, expect nightly closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Sunday there will be multiple ramp closures on I-10. ALDOT will be removing multiple overhead signs and replacing them with temporary signage. There are several reasons the signs that they're removing will not be replaced with permanent overhead signs. What could be seen as the first visible signs the new I-10 bridge is coming will begin this weekend. Aldot is expecting nightly road closures on I-10 for the removal of 3 overhead signs.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile County EMS gear upgrade can instruct medics on better treatment on the spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County EMS says it's getting a big technology upgrade that will help during critical times when a patient fears they're having a heart attack. The emergency response service says new, advanced monitors and defibrillators are going into their ambulances and will give the ER a better understanding of what's happening with the patient in real time. Right now, Mobile County EMS Director Mark Turner says they're limited on how much information can be sent to the hospital.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Derrick Dearman has four of ten capital murder convictions thrown out

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday vacated four of the ten capital murder convictions against Derrick Dearman. Dearman was charged with 12 counts of capital murder and 2 counts of kidnapping in the 2016 brutal mass murder of six people, including an unborn child, in Citronelle in August 2016.
CITRONELLE, AL

