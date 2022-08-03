Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours.

All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and Roseville Police personnel have been trained to administer.

The fentanyl was purple in color according to police.

“Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin,” Roseville Police wrote in the social media post. “The dangers of an increase of Fentanyl use in our region could have catastrophic effects.”

In 2022, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported 12 suspected fentanyl deaths as of June.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies find fentanyl “on traffic stops almost daily,” over the last two years.

One of the largest fentanyl finds in recent months was during a traffic stop in Dutch Flat in June.

A Placer County Probation Officer discovered 200 lethal doses of fentanyl while searching the vehicle of a couple at a Dutch Flat gas station, according to the probation department.

In February the Placer County District Attorney’s office filed it’s first-ever murder charge in connection with a fentanyl-related death.

“We are committed to combatting this crisis with continued education and awareness efforts, extensive prevention campaigns, and aggressive prosecution of those who seek to peddle this deadly drug in our community,” Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said in February.

