ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11j608_0h3aujUj00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours.

Placer County Sheriff adding new tech to their patrol vehicles

All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and Roseville Police personnel have been trained to administer.

The fentanyl was purple in color according to police.

“Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin,” Roseville Police wrote in the social media post. “The dangers of an increase of Fentanyl use in our region could have catastrophic effects.”

Deadly shooting at Natomas gas station

In 2022, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported 12 suspected fentanyl deaths as of June.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies find fentanyl “on traffic stops almost daily,” over the last two years.

One of the largest fentanyl finds in recent months was during a traffic stop in Dutch Flat in June.

A Placer County Probation Officer discovered 200 lethal doses of fentanyl while searching the vehicle of a couple at a Dutch Flat gas station, according to the probation department.

Sacramento tennis coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child

In February the Placer County District Attorney’s office filed it’s first-ever murder charge in connection with a fentanyl-related death.

“We are committed to combatting this crisis with continued education and awareness efforts, extensive prevention campaigns, and aggressive prosecution of those who seek to peddle this deadly drug in our community,” Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said in February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
KCRA.com

1 killed in Rancho Cordova shooting, police say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Rancho Cordova, authorities said. The shooting happened on Friday around 11:21 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, which is just off of Mather Field Road and near Folsom Boulevard, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a release on Saturday.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, CA
Cars
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Placer County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
ABC10

Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Two adults dead and two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Shooting#Drug Overdose#Heroin#Murder#Roseville Police#Natomas#A Placer County Probation#Dutch
FOX40

One person dead after late-night Rancho Cordova shooting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Rancho Cordova neighborhood that left one person dead Friday night.   The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding a shooting on Ramsgate Way nearby Croydon Way at around 11:21 p.m. Friday.  The sheriff’s office said the caller was […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
crimevoice.com

Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KCRA.com

Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville Police find fentanyl on stolen car suspects

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While conducting a search of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday the Roseville Police Department said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs on one of the suspects. Officers said they located a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road near Galilee Road that they had been searching for and found two men inside […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along  Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dies in Rancho Police custody shortly before being booked

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opened an in-custody death investigation after a man died in the Rancho Cordova Police Department's custody.According to police, on Aug. 2, Police tried to stop a vehicle after observing multiple vehicle codes and moving violations. When officers found out the driver had a no-bail warrant, they activated their lights and sirens, but the man refused to stop.A car chase took place throughout the city and county of Sacramento, reaching speeds of 90 mph. After spinning his car out several times and hitting a curb and median, both his back tires popped.The chase ended...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Driver continues pursuit after driving over spike strip

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy