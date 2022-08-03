Providence man charged in Bellingham car breaks

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man is accused of breaking into several vehicles in Bellingham, Mass., early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Muron Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of a car break in progress. The incident was captured on the victim’s doorbell camera.

After watching the footage, officers saw a man wearing the same clothing walking toward Woonsocket. Police confirmed it was the same person and placed him under arrest.

The suspect, identified as Thony Greene, 26, was carrying a backpack containing items consistent with what was stolen from the vehicles, according to police.

Police said they believe Greene is also responsible for other break-ins that occurred recently in the south end of town.

“This is also a good reminder to remove valuables from your vehicle and lock your doors at night,” police wrote on Facebook .

Greene is scheduled be arraigned in court Wednesday.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of a break-in is asked to contact Detective Amy Kirby at (508) 966-1515.

