Oregon wildfires: Check the air quality anywhere in the state with this interactive map

Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Oregon’s largest wildfire; what 90s TV show is back?
A rising number of Oregonians suspected of dying from hot weather, an interesting political contribution, Confederate shirts appearing at a campaign event, the return of a 90s-era TV show and fun recognition for a Portland business. Those are just some of the biggest news stories from the week that was.
kptv.com
Oregon wildfire risk map withdrawn following public feedback
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon wildfire risk map posted June 30 has been withdrawn, the Department of Forestry announced Thursday. As required by SB 762, the department drafted the map and notified property owners in the extreme and high-risk classifications. More than 2,000 people responded with questions and concerns,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
WWEEK
Where the Stories of an Oregon Coast Treasure Ship Got Started
Did you know that Astoria, founded by a fur trader named John Jacob Astor in 1811, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies? (Side note: Colonizers are, like, the least creative town namers.) Long before the uninspired fur trader John Astor rolled up to the breathtaking confluence of...
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry
SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
KTVZ
Under fire: State forester withdraws controversial wildfire risk map for revisions to improve accuracy
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Forester and Oregon Department of Forestry Director Cal Mukumoto announced Thursday that a controversial wildfire risk map released to the public by the legislatively imposed deadline of June 30 will be withdrawn and revised to address concerns and make improvements to its accuracy.
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Channel 6000
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
KGW
Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns
SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Colette Peters tried to ‘humanize’ prisons in Oregon. Can she fix the federal system?
When the embattled head of the federal Bureau of Prisons stepped down earlier this year, many hoped his replacement would be someone able to overhaul the scandal-plagued federal system. The final pick — Oregon prison director Colette Peters — seemed to fit the bill. During her 10 years at the...
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map, will make revisions
The state map that showed residents the risk of their property being impacted by wildfires was removed and will be revised, according to the Oregon State Forester.
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires; Waldo Lake Wilderness now closed
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state that have now closed the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area in the Willamette National Forest and continue to shut down a section of the Pacific Crest Trail. The Beech Creek fire, which began Monday and has burned...
State to redraw wildfire risk map and suspend appeals process for properties in high-risk zones
Facing public backlash, the Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday announced it will redraw a map outlining wildfire risk for properties across the state and pause enforcement measures that would eventually require some owners to make improvements to protect their buildings. The announcement comes only about a month after state...
Gaps in police training hinder response to Indigenous cases
Brian Dubray, chief of police at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Police Department, appreciates the efforts underway in Oregon to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons and is happy to play a role in those efforts. But he knows they’re not enough. For one,...
Newspaper corrections for Aug. 7, 2022
A letter to the editor in the July 31 Opinion section erroneously said that overdoses have increased in Portland at a rate above the national average. The figures are actually for overdose deaths in all of Oregon.
