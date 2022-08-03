Oregon wildfires: Check the air quality anywhere in the state with this interactive map

Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.

BROOKINGS, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO