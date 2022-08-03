ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown reportedly arrested, charged with criminal speeding

By Ryan Young
 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested on Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges, according to .

Brown as reportedly arrested just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday after driving in a carpool lane on the Loop 101 in Phoenix. It’s unclear how fast Brown was driving. Other details are not yet known.

Brown was not with the team at practice on Wednesday, but he was placed on the non-football injury list last week with a hamstring injury.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate," the Cardinals said in a statement, .

Brown had a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season with the Baltimore Ravens, his third in the league. The 25-year-old was traded to Arizona in April along with a third-round draft pick in exchange for a first round pick — which they then used on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

It's unclear when Brown will be able to rejoin the team due to his hamstring injury, but coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful that he would be back next week.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

