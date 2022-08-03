ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Ferris Bueller’ actor Edie McClurg allegedly abused by man who tried to marry her

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3hIw_0h3auFD300

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A California judge has reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against a man accused of elder abuse against actor Edie McClurg, who is in her 70s.

TMZ reported that Michael Ramos wedged into the life of the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, who now lives with dementia. The ruling means Ramos must move out of McClurg’s home and cannot be within 100 yards of her.

Guilty verdict for teen charged with murder of Cleveland officer

A hearing in the case is scheduled for September.

The conservator for McClurg, Angelique Cabral, had filed a protective order against Ramos Monday, saying he attempted to marry the actor and also sexually assaulted one of her caregivers at her home, People reported.

“Mr. Ramos claims to be the conservatee’s ‘longtime friend’ and was able to ingratiate himself into the conservatee’s life while she was battling dementia,” Cabral said in court documents obtained by People . “[Ramos], who is unemployed, was able to finagle his way into the conservatee’s home even though he has never paid rent or any of the expenses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2resVn_0h3auFD300
LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 25: Pictured is Edie McClurg on Circus of the Stars #13, November 25, 1988. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Cabral said that a court was able to “prevent” Ramos from attempting to take McClurg out of the state for the purpose of marriage, and made clear the two were never lovers.

Police: Girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

A police report was also previously made against Ramos regarding the sexual assault charges against one of McClurg’s caregivers.

In the court documents, Cabral did not hold back her opinion on Ramos, saying he “clearly needs professional help.”

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). Know you are not alone.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news Submit a form. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WDTN

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022.  Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
TROTWOOD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Cabral
Person
Edie Mcclurg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Elder Abuse#Miami Valley#Wjw#Tmz#Circus Of The#Cbs#Getty Images
WDTN

Mercedes Vision EQXX could just be the most efficient car ever made

I just flew 11 hours to get into Germany so that I can bring you the latest from Mercedes Benz. I was one of the elite that got to drive the all-new all-electric Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX. And I will tell you it is the most anticipated Drive of the Year.  This is probably the […]
CARS
WDTN

MAP: When does your child start the school year?

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — We’re coming to the end of the summer, and school will start soon in many districts. This means it’s time to start buying school supplies and planning for their new schedule. Do you know when your child goes back to school? The maps below display the back-to-school dates for each […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDTN

Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted for the murder of a man hit with a machete and run over at a Dayton park. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Daniel Anderson, 23, was indicted for the death of 59-year-old Daniel Thomas from New Lebanon on July 28 at Triangle Park. He was […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy