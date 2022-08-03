Mobile looks to expand sports tourism

Read on utv44.com
utv44.com
The City of Mobile kicks off the school year right with 5th Quarter event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation has started "5th Quarter" giving our youth a fun, safe environment after football and basketball games. "We just wanted to give the kids something to do right after the football and basketball games. Just to give them a hangout spot, something positive," said Phelon Carter, Teen Mentor Coordinator for the City of Mobile.
Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile
Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
nomadlawyer.org
Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama
There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
WKRG
The I.B.P.O Elks of the World are having their National Convention in Mobile from August 5th – August 12th
The I.B.P.O. Elks are coming to Mobile for their National Conference. They have a range of events that the community of Mobile are excited to welcome in to town. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams sat down and had a conversation with Terry Porter; the Media and Community Relations Director of the I.B.P.O.E., as well as Leonard J. Polk Jr.; the Grand Exalted Ruler (President) of the I.B.P.O.E. to talk about all of the events that they have on the horizon for the next week.
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
utv44.com
Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
Former Daphne stars continue football-camp tradition
Five members of Daphne High School’s 2010 undefeated AHSAA Class 6A championship team went on to reach the pros. But they haven’t forgotten where they came from. On Saturday, a tradition that began in 2017 continued with the Daphne Youth Football Camp at Trione Park. The event was hosted by Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Torren McGaster, Michael Pierce and T.J. Yeldon.
WALA-TV FOX10
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Oyster Day! While most folks eat them “raw” -- there are countless ways to enjoy them. FOX 10′s Lee Peck stopped by a local downtown favorite --- where “Oyster” is their middle name. On any given day --...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile Parks and Recreation: August Events
8.12.22 – ArtWalk – Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square. During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4.00 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Novelis at Baldwin County Mega Site
A new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds hits the Fox10 lineup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Eric explores a new company to our area, Novelis. It is a global leader in aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest aluminum recycler. According to Baldwin County Commissioners, Novelis will be an anchor tenant at the mega site. Learn more tomorrow on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds.
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
Teacher Institution pep rally kicks off Baldwin Co. school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin County School System hosted their annual teacher institution on Friday, Aug. 4. The final countdown is on for the first day of school for Baldwin County. Kicking off the new school year is the annual Baldwin County Board of Education pep rally to get the teachers ready and excited. Teachers […]
Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic
A tropical disturbance moving into the Atlantic could become a tropical storm next week.
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Hikes Near Mobile, Alabama
Centered on the U.S. Gulf Coast is Mobile, Alabama. It is a bustling port city with rich traditions and over 300 years of history, including the first Mardi Gras celebration in — what would become — the United States. Just past the hustle and bustle of the city,...
WALA-TV FOX10
First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk. Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.
apr.org
Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
utv44.com
New sawmill complex coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Corporation has announced it will invest approximately $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in Mobile. The new sawmill is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
South Alabama football notes: Walk-on running back Bryan Hill awarded scholarship
South Alabama opened fall football camp on Friday with a full allotment of 85 scholarship players. Running back Bryan Hill has been awarded a scholarship after spending last season as a walk-on, head coach Kane Wommack said. Hill, a junior from Mobile who played his high school ball at McGill-Toolen Catholic School, was the Jaguars’ second-leading rusher last season with 369 yards and three touchdowns.
