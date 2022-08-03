At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva

Read on www.wtvy.com
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
niceville.com
Walton County traffic advisory for August 7-13
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive. This week, drivers will encounter intermittent and...
Vernon High School AD dies in boating accident
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School’s Athletic Director and football coach was killed in a boating accident near the Bailey Bridge in Bay County. According to the United States Coast Guard the only person involved in the accident was the victim, Trey Pike. Officials with the Coast Guard said an off-duty Panama City Fire […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
niceville.com
Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for August 7-13
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wdhn.com
New Brockton police ask drivers to be careful when going through a new four-way stop
NEW BROCKTON, Ala.(WDHN)—New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes wants to remind drivers in. Central Coffee County of a two-way stop which is now a four-way stop. Here, a vehicle blows through the new four-way stop without stopping. Beginning Friday morning, South John Street at the North Tyler intersection became...
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
wtvy.com
Dothan sewer repair work to begin
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas – Pontiac Avenue. Choctaw Street. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Chinook Street. Please be aware of work crews...
wtvy.com
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
wtvy.com
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
wdhn.com
Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
wdhn.com
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
