ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Tyson Foods donating two million meals in EKY

By Cameron Aaron
wymt.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week. Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more. The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also...
WHITESBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hazard, KY
Society
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporations across the country have come to Eastern Kentucky to help serve flood victims. Papa Johns stationed their mobile food truck in Neon to feed victims in the area. Franchise business partner Brad Beighley says people have been lined up since they got there, and they are honored to feed them.
FLEMING-NEON, KY
wymt.com

Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming. On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County. Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Food Pantries#Food Security#Volunteers#Charity#Walmart#Pantry Food Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
wymt.com

Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several dozen sports radio listeners arrived in Knott County to help hand out supplies for the flood stricken areas. “Through all of this-the devastation and destruction, we have seen the true heartbeat of Kentucky,” said Jeff Honeycutt with Emmalena Elementary. Volunteers heard...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
indianapolismonthly.com

Lexington Is Really Growing Places

IT’S OFFICIAL. Houseplants are the new dogs. Philodendrons and monstera alike bring the satisfaction of a hobby and the companionship, as it were, of a pet. If you’re one of the many with a love of flora and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has green spaces galore to explore.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games. Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed. “This was a very hard decision for the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
wymt.com

606 Camp raises $3,000 in EKY Flood Relief

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of past, present and future were in London Saturday morning doing their part for a good cause. Former Bell County and UK forward Maci Morris and former Harlan County and current UK guard Blair Green led one of their signature 606 Camps at North Laurel High School for eastern Kentucky flood relief, raising $3,000.
LONDON, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy