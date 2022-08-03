Tyson Foods donating two million meals in EKY

Read on www.wymt.com
wymt.com
Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process. The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday. The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits,...
wymt.com
Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
wymt.com
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims. Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old...
wymt.com
Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week. Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more. The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also...
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
wymt.com
Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporations across the country have come to Eastern Kentucky to help serve flood victims. Papa Johns stationed their mobile food truck in Neon to feed victims in the area. Franchise business partner Brad Beighley says people have been lined up since they got there, and they are honored to feed them.
wymt.com
Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming. On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County. Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston,...
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
wymt.com
Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel. “We’re...
wymt.com
Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.
wdrb.com
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
wymt.com
Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors and nurses from ARH left the Whitesburg location on Friday to head out into the community on ATVs to help in anyway they could. Outside in the community is where doctor Scott Harrison and other ARH employees said they needed to be, and Friday that was exactly where they were.
wymt.com
Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several dozen sports radio listeners arrived in Knott County to help hand out supplies for the flood stricken areas. “Through all of this-the devastation and destruction, we have seen the true heartbeat of Kentucky,” said Jeff Honeycutt with Emmalena Elementary. Volunteers heard...
wymt.com
2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games. Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed. “This was a very hard decision for the...
wymt.com
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
wymt.com
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
wymt.com
606 Camp raises $3,000 in EKY Flood Relief
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of past, present and future were in London Saturday morning doing their part for a good cause. Former Bell County and UK forward Maci Morris and former Harlan County and current UK guard Blair Green led one of their signature 606 Camps at North Laurel High School for eastern Kentucky flood relief, raising $3,000.
WTVQ
salyersvilleindependent.com
Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling
Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
