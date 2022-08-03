Chevy Corvette electric saloon coming 2025, Corvette SUV to follow - report

Read on uk.motor1.com
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing
We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last
The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
FBI raids West Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels, former employees say they're 'not surprised'
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – A west Michigan auto supplier is the target of a federal investigation. While many details remain unclear, FBI agents raided Dicastal North America in Greenville, north of Grand Rapids, on Monday. Though a spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed a search warrant was executed on Monday,...
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV
Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
5 Plug-In Hybrids to Buy Instead of Any EV
It’s no secret that the rising gas prices in the U.S. and climate concerns have made many people curious about electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors and require no gasoline to run, instead fueling up at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid models are mostly gas-powered but have a small electric motor that turns off when coasting or at a standstill. This motor is charged when the driver applies the brakes, and they cost much less than EVs.
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
