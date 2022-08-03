ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville’s Elm Street Park gets ready for Little League Softball World Series

By Erin Jenkins, Brandon Tester, City of Greenville, Ryan Harper
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hey, batter, batter!

Next week, Greenville is hosting The Little League Softball World Series for the second time, and it’s all hands on deck. The North Carolina State Champion is the Pitt County Girls Softball League all-star squad. The 9-12 year-olds will also compete as the host region.

This year’s series will have 12 teams from across the United States and beyond competing August 9-15 at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. Admission is free, and all games will be broadcasted on multiple ESPN channels.

City of Greenville officials said Wednesday that in an effort to ensure the safety of participants and spectators, they will be closing Elm Street between 14th Street and 10th Street, beginning Tuesday through August 15.

With the Little League Softball World Series bringing in a lot of eyes and bodies to the area of Greenville, Director of Recreation and Parks Don Octigan and the Pitt County Girls Softball Little League coach Gentry Coward spoke Wednesday about the impact the series will have for the city.

Click the video to find out more.

The teams participating in this year’s World Series

North Carolina Host Team: Pitt County Girls Softball League – North Carolina

Southeast Region: Chesterfield Little League – Virginia

Northwest Region: Issaquah Little League – Washington

Southwest Region: Midway Little League – Texas

West Region: La Verne Little League – California

New England Region: Milford Little League – Connecticut

Mid-Atlantic Region: Delmar Little League – Maryland

Central Region: Daniel Boone Little League – Missouri

Asia-Pacific Region: Negros Occidental Little League – Philippines

Canada Region: St. Albert/YYC Softball Little Leagues – Canada

Europe-Africa Region: Emilia Romagna Little League – Italy

Latin America Region: Guayama Softball Little League – Puerto Rico

