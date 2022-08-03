Read on www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential
LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Jones 'answered bell' vs. Quinn, continues to impress Bears
LAKE FOREST – Many might have expected Braxton Jones to fade into the background of the Bears' offensive line competition when they signed Riley Reiff to begin camp. He did not. When the pads came on, it was a prime example for Jones to look like a rookie going...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report: Wide Receiver Room Takes Hits
Some bad news came out of Chicago Bears training camp on Saturday. The injury report is starting to fill up, and it includes one that is serious enough to worth monitoring. During practice Saturday, N’Keal Harry went down with a significant injury. Per reports, Harry suffered what happens to be a left foot/ankle injury. Trainers and a couple of teammates helped Harry off the field and into the building.
Uncut with Jay Cutler: Brian Urlacher Talks About Life After Football, Their Physical and Mental Health, The Deshaun Watson Suspension and the Bears Leaving Soldier Field
In this week’s episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fellow Chicago Bears veteran Brian Urlacher sat down to chat about where he, Cutler and the League are today. And for as many changes as the former linebacker and quarterback have seen in their retirement, it seems that life in the NFL has shifted just as much.
Here are five key preseason games for Bears fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury
The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins
Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
Getsy denies participation with Aaron Rodgers' psychedelics
Aaron Rodgers claimed the ayahuasca plant -- a South American psychedelic -- was one of the reasons for him having the "best season of [his] career." The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed the psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The drug is a proclaimed healing medicine, in which Rodgers explained helped him with self-love, healing and mind-expansion.
What we learned as Fields works with short-handed offense on Day 9
LAKE FOREST – It was an oppressively hot day at Bears training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. But one that provided yet another opportunity for the Bears to evaluate quarterback Justin Fields and how he responds to adversity. On Saturday, Fields was without four of his likely top six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Top five plays from Jaguars-Raiders
After a 40-minute rain and lightning delay, the first game of the 2022 NFL season was exactly what fans should’ve expected. It was sloppy and disjointed, especially as the game reached its conclusion. Nevertheless, it was football – and real football is on the way soon. Sure, it...
NFL・
Why Eddie Jackson feels at ease in new defense
When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the Bears, they overhauled the roster in a big way. Eddie Jackson, however, ended up as one of a few veterans on an expensive contract who stuck with the team. Jackson is coming off of two disappointing seasons where he didn’t produce up to his expectations. A bright spotlight shined on him, and he drew the ire of Bears fans more than their admiration. But the Bears have made it clear that they want Jackson to forget about his past, and focus on his future with a clean slate. He’s on board with that mentality, too.
What we learned as Fields, St. Brown deliver in red zone on Day 10
LAKE FOREST – With the rain coming down Sunday in Lake Forest, the Bears moved practice inside as they wrapped up their second week of training camp. Having spent the last two days in pads, the Bears returned to shells Sunday. The Bears' red-zone offense was the most notable...
What we learned as Bears' offensive process continued on Day 8
LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season
As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
These NFL stars aren't expected to play in the 2022 preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason got underway Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. But the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders was certainly lacking in star power. Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen were just a few of the...
Why Pippen doesn't think Bulls are built for playoffs
Scottie Pippen took note of the Chicago Bulls' improvements in the 2021-22 season, when, fueled by a slew of free-agent additions, they vaulted from 31 to 46 regular-season wins and made the playoffs for the first time in five years. "Last year they definitely made some acquisitions that made them...
3 Bears receivers deal with injuries at practice
The Bears wide receiver room took a hit over the course of the past couple of days. When practice kicked off on Saturday, the team was without both Velus Jones and Byron Pringle, after each player practiced on Friday. Matt Eberflus said Jones is day-to-day, so no cause for alarm about the rookie pass catcher yet. However, Eberflus said the team will be without Pringle a bit longer, as he’s dealing with a quadriceps injury.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0