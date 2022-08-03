ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential

LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Report: Wide Receiver Room Takes Hits

Some bad news came out of Chicago Bears training camp on Saturday. The injury report is starting to fill up, and it includes one that is serious enough to worth monitoring. During practice Saturday, N’Keal Harry went down with a significant injury. Per reports, Harry suffered what happens to be a left foot/ankle injury. Trainers and a couple of teammates helped Harry off the field and into the building.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Brian Urlacher Talks About Life After Football, Their Physical and Mental Health, The Deshaun Watson Suspension and the Bears Leaving Soldier Field

In this week’s episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fellow Chicago Bears veteran Brian Urlacher sat down to chat about where he, Cutler and the League are today. And for as many changes as the former linebacker and quarterback have seen in their retirement, it seems that life in the NFL has shifted just as much.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury

The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins

Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Getsy denies participation with Aaron Rodgers' psychedelics

​Aaron Rodgers claimed the ayahuasca plant -- a South American psychedelic -- was one of the reasons for him having the "best season of [his] career." The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed the psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The drug is a proclaimed healing medicine, in which Rodgers explained helped him with self-love, healing and mind-expansion.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Eddie Jackson feels at ease in new defense

When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the Bears, they overhauled the roster in a big way. Eddie Jackson, however, ended up as one of a few veterans on an expensive contract who stuck with the team. Jackson is coming off of two disappointing seasons where he didn’t produce up to his expectations. A bright spotlight shined on him, and he drew the ire of Bears fans more than their admiration. But the Bears have made it clear that they want Jackson to forget about his past, and focus on his future with a clean slate. He’s on board with that mentality, too.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Bears' offensive process continued on Day 8

LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season

As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 Bears receivers deal with injuries at practice

The Bears wide receiver room took a hit over the course of the past couple of days. When practice kicked off on Saturday, the team was without both Velus Jones and Byron Pringle, after each player practiced on Friday. Matt Eberflus said Jones is day-to-day, so no cause for alarm about the rookie pass catcher yet. However, Eberflus said the team will be without Pringle a bit longer, as he’s dealing with a quadriceps injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

