Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan “Get On Your Feet” musical comes to Phoenix Theatre

3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.
Stranger Things-themed Skate & Stem Education night comes to Great Skate
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Great Skate is hosting a Stranger Things-themed Skate & STEM education night this weekend!. Chances are you’ve either watched or have at least heard about the Netflix show Stranger Things, and this West Valley skating rink is inviting you to spend a night out rolling in the shoes of some of the show’s characters on Friday. All guests are invited to dress as their favorite character from the show and to enjoy the 80s music they’ll be spinning to all night long!
Pizzeria Bianco helps raise money for longtime employee who suffered two strokes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pizzeria Bianco is asking for help after one of its longtime employees suffered two strokes. Chris Bianco, the owner, who’s also won two James Beard awards, took to social media to let people know he could always count on two things – “the sun coming up and Berto being there.” Alberto Hernandez, or as he’s better known to his second family at the restaurant, Berto, has worked at Pizzeria Bianco for more than two decades. He’s a fixture. “He’s been with us 27 years. I’ve worked with him for 25 and he’s a staple here. He’s the rock behind the establishment,” Dave Garland, the general manager, said. “He taught me everything,” he explained.
Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families
Valley-based Cider Corps, Dixxon Flannel team up on new Purple Heart Cider
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Valley-based companies are teaming up to support wounded combat veterans for National Purple Heart Day with special product releases this weekend. Cider Corps, a veteran-owned cidery with taproom locations in Mesa and Gilbert, is releasing the new Purple Heart Cider with Ube &...
Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Glendale family remembers football player who unexpectedly passed away in his sleep
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley football community is reeling after losing one of their own just days before the start of the school year. Cesar Vazquez had already started summer practices with Peoria Centennial. Vazquez’s family had moved from Peoria to Glendale during his high school career, so he stayed at Centennial even though they now live in Glendale. However, he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep earlier this week.
Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Foward award
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
Phoenix Children’s first in state to use new ear tube placement device
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the nation to use a new device created to make ear tube procedures easier and quicker. The device is called Hummingbird and was created by Preceptis Medical in Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic started using it on young patients who had frequent ear infections which required ear tubes. “When we place typical ear tubes, you make a small cut in the ear drum, clear out any fluid that’s in there and then you place the tube and kind of position it in the drum appropriately. What’s really different about the Hummingbird device, what we really like about it, is that it all happens in one step,” explained Dr. Nate Page. “The device itself allows you to make that cut and leave the tube in the eardrum all at the same time. And that’s really what facilitates using it on these younger kids.”
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
Man found shot, killed inside car in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a man was shot to death inside a car in a Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez shot inside the car. Hernandez was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
Baby girl missing after birth mom takes her from foster family, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a five-month-old baby girl is missing after being taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix Saturday night. Officers say 24-year-old Angelica Salinas, her birth mom, does not have custodial rights to the child and officials say they are concerned for the child’s safety.
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley
