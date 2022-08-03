ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Is Jeff Bezos Such a High Performer? It's Because He Does These 3 Things.

By Randy Garn
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBcuJ_0h3asF8d00

I spend much of my time working with and looking at those who are currently high performers or are well on their way to becoming high performers. In fact, surrounding myself with those who consistently perform at an incredibly high level and generate vast amounts of wealth fascinate me. I've even, along with a handful of colleagues, conducted some of the largest tests and studies dedicated to finding out what makes a high performer tick. This has not only allowed me the opportunity to speak to large amounts of entrepreneurs and business owners, but also to coach these same people individually.

As you can imagine, my attention is easily grabbed by the most successful people of our day. The Elon Musks, Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bezos of the world fascinate me. So I want to talk about why I think Jeff Bezos (you might have heard of the founder of Amazon ) is so wildly successful. Hopefully, my observations can act as truths and actionable items that you can apply in your own search for success.

Risk it all, carefully

Very few success stories have been written without plot twists, climaxes and stressful paragraphs. The same is true for Jeff Bezos. But although he seemingly risked it all, lived in the red and barely made it out alive, he did it all with a plan.

Related: Jeff Bezos Biography - How He Started Amazon and More

Everything he did was part of a two or three-year plan . This plan was complete with growth markers, backup plans, and more. The risks that he took during these two years, although nerve-wracking, were seemingly calculated. He watched as others around him shook their heads at these decisions, but he knew that to succeed, he was going to have to ignore these naysayers and push forward with what he thought was best.

So, take risks. You have to. But, calculate them. Pad them with backup plans and secondary options, but push yourself out of your comfort zone. Ignore the naysayers and trust your gut. Even if it doesn't all work out as you planned.

Don't just think big — think specifically big

Amazon is crazy. Crazy big. Crazy fast. Crazy expansive in its inventory, breadth and scope. But, every time you log into Amazon, you feel that it's catered specifically and especially for you. Right? This isn't by accident. This is Jeff Bezos' way of thinking, personified in a business model. In interview after interview, he describes an obsession with delivering customers exactly what they want .

Related: Jeff Bezos Reveals His Daily Decision-Making Goal

So, when you begin thinking about how you're going to change the world, think big, but think specific. Think about big ways to solve little problems. To make life more convenient. To give people what they need, even if they don't know they need it.

Set aside time to be inefficient

That sounds crazy, right? The richest man in the world telling you to be inefficient. And get plenty of sleep . How does that work? I'll tell you how.

Inefficiency, when done correctly, can be highly efficient in the long run. Especially when it's undertaken with a purpose. Too many people work for too long at one thing and burn themselves out. Not enough people take the time to become well-rounded, explore their curiosity, and expand their horizons through inefficiency. An activity that you may not see as being directly applicable to your current job, can do wonders for another piece of your life that ends up making you more efficient.

Related: 5 Things Jeff Bezos Does Other Than Work

Purposeful inefficiency can be a great teacher, a great disconnect from stress, and a welcome diversion that teaches and enhances. Especially when you do it intentionally.

Putting these tips into action

Now, these aren't the three, top things that make Jeff Bezos so successful. But, they are incredibly important pieces of his personality that have added to his success. The bottom line is: take the things that you excel at and add simple things that you can learn from others. Risk it all, carefully and efficiently. Think specifically big. And set aside time to become more well-rounded. You'll notice increased performance in all aspects of your life.

Comments / 12

David A. Delli Gatti
1d ago

no... it's because he rips off his employees and advertises "sign on bonuses" that he then treats as "retention bonuses", and fires them before the payout, and uses biological warfare on his employees in order to force them to seek medical intervention for which he fires them.

Reply(2)
2
Related
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
MarketRealist

Jeff Bezos's Parents Invested in Amazon Early, Have a Billion Dollar Net Worth

When people think of celebrities with extreme wealth and high net worths, they tend to think of a few people including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. But when it comes to Bezos and his family, he isn't the only billionaire. Bezos's parents took a financial leap of faith and became early investors in their son's venture. That investment has paid off and left Bezos's parents with an impressive net worth.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Think Big
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy