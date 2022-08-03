Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

Read on thebaynet.com
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Jury Find Felon Guilty Of Drug Trafficking; Firearm Related Charges
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Derron Daley, 23, of Stafford, Va. guilty of 20 felony charges which included possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, three counts of transporting a loaded handgun, three counts of possession of a handgun while being a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a handgun while engaged in a drug trafficking crime.
Bay Net
Arrest Made Following Racial Vandalism Of Church In Anne Arundel
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills. This location was familiar to officers as it had been the target of past incidents of the same/similar nature.
Missing swimmer's body found near Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach
MONTCLAIR, Va. — Authorities have found a body of a swimmer Saturday evening, according to Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). At around 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 6, officers responded to the area where they received reports of a 35-year-old man went underwater. Police say the man jumped off...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit from Oxon Hill ends in crash involving bus in DC; 4 teens in custody
WASHINGTON — Five people were injured, including four teens, following a pursuit Sunday morning that led through Prince George's County and ended with a crash in Southeast D.C., according to authorities. Officials said the incident began when a police license plate scanner alerted to a car that had been...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
askflagler.com
Maryland Rape Suspect Arrested in Palm Coast
PALM COAST – 41 year-old Shawn Scott was arrested in Flagler County on Thursday on rape charges out of Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was tracked to Palm Coast by U.S. Marshals in cooperation with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Problem Crime Area Enforcement (PACE) Team and its Fugitive Unit.
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime at Gambrills Church
GAMBRILLS, MD – A church in Gambrills has been vandalized multiple times and today, a...
Brandywine man charged with Attempted Murder
On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as […]
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
Fredericksburg Police investigating thefts at Best Buy, Target
Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.
NBC Washington
‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police
A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
wnav.com
Death of a Chevy Chase Woman in Anne Arundel Still Under Investigation
Anne Arundel County Police have no new updates on the story of a 43-year-old woman, from Chevy Chase, Montgomery County, whose body was pulled from Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis last weekend. On July 30 at 1:23 pm, police reported that the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, could have drowned. She was declared dead about an hour later by Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue.
Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff
A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
SoMD Week in Review for July 30-August 5, 2022
Calvert County: Calvert Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 […]
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Transported To Hospital After Dirt Bike Crash In St. Mary’s
BUSHWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital after being injured in a dirt bike accident last night. At approximately 7:27 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to Wicomico Drive for a reported dirt bike crash with potential injuries.
Handgun-Wielding Man Wanted After Threatening To Shoot Employee At Glen Burnie Cash Depot: PD
A wanted suspect has been arrested after threatening an employee during an aggressive attempted robbery in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The unknown suspect entered the Cash Depot at 7424 E. Furnace Branch Road around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Anne Arundel County police. The suspect then tried to...
Bay Net
MISSING: Madden Loving, 14-Years-Old, Last Seen In California, Md.
CALIFORNIA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing person:. Madden Loving – 14 y/o w/m 5’1 100 lbs (see photo). He was last seen in the California MD area this afternoon (8/5) wearing a red...
