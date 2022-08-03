Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

Anne Arundel County Police have no new updates on the story of a 43-year-old woman, from Chevy Chase, Montgomery County, whose body was pulled from Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis last weekend. On July 30 at 1:23 pm, police reported that the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, could have drowned. She was declared dead about an hour later by Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue.

