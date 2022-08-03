ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

By Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 4 days ago
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Jury Find Felon Guilty Of Drug Trafficking; Firearm Related Charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Derron Daley, 23, of Stafford, Va. guilty of 20 felony charges which included possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, three counts of transporting a loaded handgun, three counts of possession of a handgun while being a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a handgun while engaged in a drug trafficking crime.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
askflagler.com

Maryland Rape Suspect Arrested in Palm Coast

PALM COAST – 41 year-old Shawn Scott was arrested in Flagler County on Thursday on rape charges out of Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was tracked to Palm Coast by U.S. Marshals in cooperation with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Problem Crime Area Enforcement (PACE) Team and its Fugitive Unit.
PALM COAST, FL
Source of the Spring

Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police

A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Death of a Chevy Chase Woman in Anne Arundel Still Under Investigation

Anne Arundel County Police have no new updates on the story of a 43-year-old woman, from Chevy Chase, Montgomery County, whose body was pulled from Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis last weekend. On July 30 at 1:23 pm, police reported that the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, could have drowned. She was declared dead about an hour later by Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff

A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 30-August 5, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 […]
HUNTINGTOWN, MD

