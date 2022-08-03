County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated

Read on www.arlnow.com
Related
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
WTOP
Whitlow’s returns to DC after more than 2 decades in Arlington
It has been a staple in Arlington, Virginia, for years, but now it’s returning home to D.C. Co-owner Jon Williams confirmed to WTOP that Whitlow’s is reopening in the District at 2014 9th St. in Northwest. “The original Whitlow’s opened in 1946. My stepfather bought it in 1971,...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Herndon developer dedicates land with house of Confederate spy to park authority
The developer of Arrowbrook Centre, a massive mixed-use project in Herndon, has officially dedicated nearly three acres of land to the Fairfax County Park Authority. The park authority announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that Arrowbrook Centre LLC gave it 2.6 acres of land in the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive. Known as Merrybrook, the property was home to Confederate spy Laura Ratcille Hanna.
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
arlnow.com
Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning Arlington — it’s hot these days but at least there is a tiny bit of relief when this column comes out, at 5:30 a.m. in the morning!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Issues at Court House Station — Noted in a new Washington Metrorail Safety Commission report on the maintenance, cleaning and inspections of automatic train control systems: “For example, at Court House Station on the Orange and Silver Lines, a technician noted racks that were dusty and covered with black soot and noted that an electronic-friendly vacuum cleaner was required for proper cleaning, but no work order was opened. The records also showed missing manuals and reference documents, but no work order was opened.” [WMSC]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Light fixture shattering causes gun scare at Tysons Corner Mall, police say
TYSONS, Va. - Police say a broken light fixture shattering caused a scare at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Virginia Sunday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, officers received a call at 2:49 p.m. Sunday reporting gunshots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. After arriving...
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
Inside Nova
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
10 Nearby National Parks That DC Kids Will Love
Who is ready for a family road trip? With national parks, monuments, seashores, and more within driving distance of Washington, DC, you won’t have trouble finding the perfect family getaway destination. Our list includes spots that you likely know (like the Smoky Mountains National Park) and under-the-radar national parks where the crowds will be smaller. Are you ready for a river rafting experience or a day at the beach? We have both in this list!
Comments / 1