Adams Street shooting victim taken to hospital

Mansfield police were on the scene of a shooting at 141 S. Adams St. Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann confirmed someone had been shot.

"The details are very minimal and sketchy at this time. So much that detectives are struggling to obtain any facts due to the uncooperativeness of the victim or the community. His identity is also unconfirmed at this time and the shooter is still at large," Bammann said. "The only information we have on the shooter is he was a very light skin male ... in a hoodie and possibly wearing a ski mask. If further details are received we will notify you all. If anyone has further information please contact Det. Swisher at 419-755-9432."

No details are available, but the victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, Bammann said. The suspect had not been captured as of 3:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

