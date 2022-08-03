Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Most Memorable Dodgers Moments & Signature Calls

Los Angeles has been honored to have Vin Scully as the voice of Dodgers baseball for 67 years.

Vin Scully . The ever-humble Dodgers broadcaster gave the baseball world a voice and family member that will never be replicated or replaced. Across almost seven decades of broadcasting, between Brooklyn and LA, the man embodied grace as the storyteller of the ever-evolving game he so loved. From Jackie To Clayton, transistor radio to television screen, the moments too large for anyone else, Scully somehow always found the words.

With such a long and storied career, there are more than a few lines that not only the average Dodgers fan but the average baseball fan as well, could recite from memory. Vin Scully was that good.

Of course, we all remember the most obvious one being Kirk Gibson’s World Series home run. But there's also Vin’s call of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965, Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter in 2014, giving Yasiel Puig the nickname The Wild Horse , and so many other Dodgers moments we will remember with his voice being the soundtrack in our heads and hearts.

The man spent so many years calling games for the Dodgers and baseball, watching the sport he fell in love with so long ago, grow. Los Angeles has been honored to have him and couldn't be more thankful he stayed for as long as he did.

The voice of summer, baseball's poet laureate, the ultimate ambassador for America's past time, and nothing short of an absolute legend in the sports world.

Vin was not just the voice of the Dodgers, he became the voice of baseball.