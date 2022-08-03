ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Most Memorable Dodgers Moments & Signature Calls

By Selena Marquez
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysDRm_0h3arHrs00

Los Angeles has been honored to have Vin Scully as the voice of Dodgers baseball for 67 years.

Vin Scully . The ever-humble Dodgers broadcaster gave the baseball world a voice and family member that will never be replicated or replaced. Across almost seven decades of broadcasting, between Brooklyn and LA, the man embodied grace as the storyteller of the ever-evolving game he so loved. From Jackie To Clayton, transistor radio to television screen, the moments too large for anyone else, Scully somehow always found the words.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With such a long and storied career, there are more than a few lines that not only the average Dodgers fan but the average baseball fan as well, could recite from memory. Vin Scully was that good.

Of course, we all remember the most obvious one being Kirk Gibson’s World Series home run. But there's also Vin’s call of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965, Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter in 2014, giving Yasiel Puig the nickname The Wild Horse , and so many other Dodgers moments we will remember with his voice being the soundtrack in our heads and hearts.

The man spent so many years calling games for the Dodgers and baseball, watching the sport he fell in love with so long ago, grow. Los Angeles has been honored to have him and couldn't be more thankful he stayed for as long as he did.

The voice of summer, baseball's poet laureate, the ultimate ambassador for America's past time, and nothing short of an absolute legend in the sports world.

Vin was not just the voice of the Dodgers, he became the voice of baseball.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Yasiel Puig
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Sandy Koufax
Person
Kirk Gibson
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#The Voice Of Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy