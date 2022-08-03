ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

In Dearborn Heights, DTE rolls out huge generators to prevent outages

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Ahead of hot weather and storms, DTE Energy said Wednesday it had diesel generators and transformers on standby throughout Dearborn Heights, a contingency aimed at preventing outages while a powerline was under repair.

The measure — which was initially reported by the Press & Guide, a publication covering Dearborn and Dearborn Heights — is part of a new strategy the Detroit-based utility aims to use to address equipment failure.

"This works in neighborhoods," said George Mundorf, DTE's regional director of customer operations, who stressed the utility is seeking to improve its service. "We put these in place as contingencies, we don't hope to use these."

The portable generators and transformers are about the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Mundorf said the utility has about a dozen of them with the ability to rent more, if needed. In Dearborn Heights — and a small corner of Dearborn — it placed a handful of them, and expects to remove them this week as repairs are completed.

If necessary, they could have provided power to about 10,000 customers.

At the same time, DTE customers have been especially critical and concerned about the utility's power reliability, as climate change shifts suggest hotter summers, colder winters and more severe storms.

DTE also acknowledged it has been working to improve power reliability statewide by spending $90 million to trim trees, replace 4,000 utility poles and upgrade 1,000 miles of infrastructure.

The utility came under fire from customers and public officials, especially last year when severe thunderstorms left hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents without power for days.

"Michigan residents have been here many times before, with bouts of narrow and widespread outages," Amy Bandyk, the executive director of the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board of Michigan, wrote in an Aug. 20, 2021, opinion piece for the Free Press. "Many might assume that this is normal and to be expected. It is not."

According to the independent Citizens Utility Board, which represents residential energy customers, the state's utilities lag far behind others for reliability.

In addition, Attorney General Dana Nessel called on DTE "to voluntarily credit customers affected by the outages" and to provide greater credits to assist customers who lost hundreds of dollars or more in food and alternative housing costs.

On top of that, the Michigan League of Conservation Voters urged the Michigan Public Service Commission and the Legislature to conduct oversight hearings on DTE's failure to prevent outages and reconnect customers following summer storms.

"We know that people are more dependent on power," Mundorf said, noting that people have electric vehicles and are working from home. "The tolerance for being able to have an outage is less now — and rightfully so."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

