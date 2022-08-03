ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Carmelo Anthony commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Both players played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted to Instagram.

In the post from James, he was working on his basketball skills with his two sons.

His post got a lot of traction, and there were thousands of comments and over two million likes.

One of the people that commented on the post was Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony's Comment On LeBron James' Post

Anthony's comment: "NO BETTER FEELING CHAMP"

Anthony and James were teammates on the Lakers last season, but the year did not go as planned.

The Lakers were just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range, which are very solid numbers for veteran off the bench.

As for James, he is 37-years-old, but still one of the best players in the world.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

James joined the Lakers in 2018, and they have been on a roller coaster from a winning standpoint.

In the first season, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs, but in the second they won the 2020 NBA Championship.

In 2021, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, and then this past season they missed the playoffs.

Anthony played his first season for the Lakers last year, and he is still currently a free agent for any team to sign.

Los Angeles, CA
