ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Thousands Without Power in Tioga County

Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema#High School#Finger Lakes#Central School#Education#Tropical Storm Fred
FL Radio Group

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO

The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County

(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures

The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

DiNapoli Releases Report on Waterloo Finances

Waterloo’s Board and Supervisor did not effectively manage the town’s financial operations – that’s from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli who released the findings of an audit of the town which ran from January 2018 to November 2021. The report also alleges that they did not take...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Sunday Heat Advisory for Much of Finger Lakes

Much of the Finger Lakes is in a heat advisory for Sunday. Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties are expected to experience high temperatures and humidity from 11:00a-8:00p. From the Yates County Sheriff’s Office:. Drink plenty of fluids, stay...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Hosting Free Rabies Clinic

Next week will see a free rabies clinic offered by Ontario County Public Health. Vaccines will be available for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Dogs must be leashed while cats and ferrets will need to be put in pet carriers. The clinic will run from 9:00a-12:00p on August 13 at the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Narcan Training Courses Coming to Auburn & Moravia

Two Narcan training events are scheduled for August in Cayuga County. The Cayuga County Mental Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program will be offering a training course from 10:00a-4:00p, Friday at the Modern Market in Moravia. On August 20th, the course will be offered at the Genesee Street Dunkin’ Donuts, also...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglar in Tioga County leaves their mark with Sharpie marker

Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement

After nearly 40 years of service, Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has announced he will retire later this month. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past ten years. According to a release from the city, Chief Parsons guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions, which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations and substantial development in both the city and town of Ithaca. Chief Parsons’s primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and our community is a safer place for it.
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy