Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.

The group Responsible Growth Arkansas submitted petition signatures in July to the Arkansas Secretary of State for a constitutional amendment to allow marijuana use in the state outside the current medical-only restrictions.

Secretary of State John Thurston said last week that the petition had garnered the required number of signatures to move forward and sent the official signature count on Tuesday.

The next step of the amendment approval process was the ballot item being reviewed by the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners, which rejected the plan Wednesday.

Steve Lancaster with Responsible Growth responded to the decision in a statement:

We believe that once our arguments are heard before a court of law, we will successfully place this issue before the voters of Arkansas on November 8th. The amendment is sound, and we feel confident that will be the ruling of the courts. With the support of almost 200,000 Arkansans already, public polls showing strong support for likely passage, and the incredible grassroots momentum we see growing around this issue every day, we believe this needs to be put before the voters of Arkansas. We are fully committed to arguing the merits of the amendment and ensuring that happens. Steve Lancaster, counsel for Responsible Growth Arkansas

The denial by the board does not mean that the amendment will not be on the ballot. Supporters of the measure can file a lawsuit, which would be directly heard by the state Supreme Court.

