Sioux Falls, SD

Summit League basketball schedules released

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT) – Summit League officials released the men’s and women’s schedules for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons Wednesday. For the second year in a row, both slates begin the week before Christmas and will feature an 18-game, home-and-home mirrored schedule between the league’s 10 men’s and women’s programs.

2022-23 Summit League Women’s Schedule

Each members’ travel partners will remain the same for the upcoming season. Those pairings include Denver and Omaha, Kansas City and Oral Roberts, North Dakota and North Dakota State, St. Thomas and Western Illinois, and South Dakota and South Dakota State.

2022-23 Summit League Men’s Schedule

The first games are set for Monday, Dec. 19, with all 10 men’s basketball teams in action, while eight will hit the court on the women’s side. Those #SummitMBB matchups include: Denver at Omaha, Kansas City at South Dakota, Oral Roberts at South Dakota State, North Dakota at St. Thomas and North Dakota State at Western Illinois.

The opening four #SummitWBB matchups include North Dakota at St. Thomas, Oral Roberts at South Dakota State, South Dakota at Kansas City, and Western Illinois at North Dakota State. The Omaha and Denver women will play their first league tilt two days later in the Mile High City on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

On the men’s side, South Dakota State, who ran the table for the first time in league history a year ago with an 18-0 record, will take aim for its sixth consecutive regular season title, while the South Dakota and South Dakota State women will look to repeat their co-regular season titles from 2022 when both squads finished 17-1.

For the 14th-consecutive year, the men and women will culminate their seasons in Sioux Falls, S.D., as the 2023 Basketball Championships return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, March 3-7. This time, the event will be expanded an extra day and include all 10 teams. The opening day will feature matchups between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds and No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in both brackets.

